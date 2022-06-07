Rostraver library dedicates sign in memory of John Maisch

Concetta M. “Connie” Yelletz Polomoscanik, 71, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington, Pa. Born Jan. 5, 1951, in Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late Michael Yelletz and Laura Tineri Yelletz. Connie was a 1969 graduate of Monessen High School and worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Bobak in Donora for 15 years. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle in Donora. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Polomoscanik; and sister, Antoinette Leone. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Richard (Tracey) Polomoscanik of Greensburg, Brandon Michael Polomoscanik of California, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Logan and Kassia Grace; sister, Rita Alberts of Washington, Pa.; brother, Michael Yelletz of Monessen; and nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all services are private, and have been entrusted to CURRAN- SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private interment in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Comments / 0