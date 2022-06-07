ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Rostraver library dedicates sign in memory of John Maisch

By Mon Valley Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRostraver Public Library recently hosted relatives of late board member John Maisch to...

Concetta M. ‘Connie’ Yelletz Polomoscanik – Rostraver Township

Concetta M. “Connie” Yelletz Polomoscanik, 71, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington, Pa. Born Jan. 5, 1951, in Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late Michael Yelletz and Laura Tineri Yelletz. Connie was a 1969 graduate of Monessen High School and worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Bobak in Donora for 15 years. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle in Donora. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Polomoscanik; and sister, Antoinette Leone. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Richard (Tracey) Polomoscanik of Greensburg, Brandon Michael Polomoscanik of California, Pa.; grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Logan and Kassia Grace; sister, Rita Alberts of Washington, Pa.; brother, Michael Yelletz of Monessen; and nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, all services are private, and have been entrusted to CURRAN- SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private interment in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Karl W. Glover Rostraver Township

Karl W. Glover, 82, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Excela Hospital, Latrobe. A son of the late Raymond and Hazel Glover, he was born in Accident, Md., on Nov. 15, 1939. A resident of Belle Vernon, Rostraver and the Washington, D.C., area, Karl was a 50-year member of F&AM Lodge 252. From 1968-84, he and his former wife owned and operated The Boat Shop and Marina/Southwest Marine in Speers. He had also been employed as a CPA in the Mon Valley area and with the IRS when he was in Washington D.C., retiring in 2019. Karl was Lutheran by faith and was known for being very hardworking and never letting the complexity of a project deter him. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Dennis and Denise Glover of Ligonier; his former wife and lifelong friend, Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; and a sister-in-law, Patty Metrosky Glover of Belle Vernon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Garnet Glover Matney; and a brother, Dennis Glover. Visitation and funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Carroll Township: Code officer stepping down

Carroll Township Code Enforcement Officer Dennis Butler will retire this month — and this time he means it. Butler has worked in code enforcement for more than 30 years, with the last 13 years spent in the township. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA
