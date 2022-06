The Mountain Goats have announced their next album. It’s called Bleed Out, and it was produced in full by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. The follow-up to last year’s Dark in Here arrives August 19 via Merge. Today, the band has shared lead single “Training Montage” along with a goofy music video. Check it out below and scroll down for the album art, tracklist, and a string of upcoming tour dates.

