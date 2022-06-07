Serra’s state-title run never gets started

Following the departures of key contributors such as Devin Whitlock and Daniel Gordon, RTI Insurance entered Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League boys draft with just two players on its roster. With eight picks to utilize, head coach Dana Zajicek filled his roster with a group of athletes...
West Allegheny knew that the environment would be different going from the WPIAL championship game to a PIAA first round matchup with Thomas Jefferson in the middle of the day. Yet the result remained the same as the Indians defeated the Jaguars, 7-0, on Monday.
While Frazier's run in the state playoffs didn't quite go as expected, head coach Don Hartman was pretty pleasant the day after his team's 3-2 loss to unbeaten Everett Monday.
Belle Vernon Area High School hosted commencement Wednesday evening for 191 graduates at James Weir Stadium. Shown getting ready to accept their diplomas were Klaire Temoshenka, Adreana Scaramucci, Mackenzie Martin and Race Michener.To purchase this photo and more from our online photo gallery, go to our website at www.monvalleyindependent.com.
Five Belle Vernon Area Middle School eighth-graders are National History Day state champions after presenting research projects May 8 at a virtual competition hosted by the University of Scranton. In the best documentary category, Ryan Kent, Ian Porter, Caleb Steele and Landon Vaccaro’s film entitled, “Healing the Wounds of War: Grant’s Diplomacy at Appomattox and the Reunification of the Nation,” won the middle-school level and will move onto the national competition hosted by the University of Maryland this month. Cassandra Lofgren’s research paper entitled, “Steel City Diplomacy: Tomas Masaryk, The Pittsburgh Agreement and the Establishment of Czechoslovakian Independence,” won the state competition outright for the middle school division and her paper was selected as one of 15 national submissions to be showcased this month by The White House Historical Association.
Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. “Moo,” as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart. She was a former biller/coder for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC of Moon Township. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Katherine Ann Cunningham and Helen Barbour; aunts, Barbara Ann Wright, Camille Glasgow, Francis V. Bristol and Michelle Smith; uncles, Daniel L Carpenter Sr., Jerry Frost and Jesse Wright; cousins, Robert J. Bristol Jr. “J-Boy,” Arianne Fields, “Booey,” Daniel L Carpenter “Luver” Rondell Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Marianne Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kyle Edwards; sons, Trey Edwards and Jadon Edwards of Moon, Pa.; mother, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham of Munhall, Pa.; father-in-law, Anthony Edwards Sr. (Lisa) of Kentucky; sisters, Terri Barbour of Pittsburgh, Siddeequah Cunningham (Patrick Sharp) of Wilson, N.C., Nicole Cunningham (Joseph Edmonds) of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law, Antoinette Matty (Jason) of Indiana, Pa., Danica Carpenter-Lucas (Floyd) of Pittsburgh, Precious Smith of the Philippines, and sister-in-law, Raenelle Fields of Pittsburgh; brothers, Isaac Cunningham (Raeanne) of Turtle Creek, Richard “Mikey” Blainefield (Breane) of Monessen, brother-in-law, David Edwards (Diana) of Canada, and brother-in-law, Anthony Edward Jr. of Indiana, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial dinner will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
The West Jefferson Hills Board of School Directors appointed Dr. Janet Sardon as the new district superintendent with a unanimous vote during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Sardon brings nearly 30 years of public education experience to the district. She is expected to begin her duties Aug. 8, 2022, with a five-year contract through June 30, 2027.
Judson Smolenski, 5, and June Smolenski, 7, both of Uniontown, and Emmy Hiles, 4, of Dawson had a picnic Monday evening at Charleroi Trustees Park. They were watching a Little League baseball game between Charleroi and Perryopolis.
Due to what he claims was becoming a "toxic work environment," Charleroi Borough's full-time code enforcement officer decided to call it quits and took another job Wednesday. Council unanimously accepted the resignation of Jeremy Hepple, who took over the role in May 2021.
Mary Elizabeth Carney, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Elizabeth Township, and was the daughter of the late Nazareno Cipollone and Julia Giulia Martucci. She was the wife of the late John Anthony Carney Jr., who passed away April 23, 2019. Mary was a member of Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church in Elizabeth Township, and was a former member of Elizabeth Township Seniors, Victory Ladies Auxiliary and the Elizabeth Township Zoning Board. She was retired from Round Hill Regional Park and had previously worked for the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office and the former Seven Springs Par 3 Golf Course. She is survived by her sons, John Anthony (Diane) Carney III, of Croton, Ohio, and William F. (Christine) Carney of Elizabeth Township; daughter, Janice L. (Jeffrey) Allan of Liberty Borough; grandchildren, John M. (Gretchen) Carney of Kentucky, Matthew R. (Lindsay) Carney of West Virginia, Julia E. Carney of Ohio, Zachary C. (Maria) Allan of North Huntingdon, Jacob A. (Melanie) Allan of Port Vue and Michael Carney of Elizabeth Township; great-grandchildren, Colton, Case, Eden, Malcolm, Simon, Spencer and Jonah; sister, Rita Branca of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominic Sabatini and John and James Cipollone; and sister, Virginia Mihalic. Friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
