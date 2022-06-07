Serra’s state-title run never gets started

Mary Elizabeth Carney, 89, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born Sept. 28, 1932, in Elizabeth Township, and was the daughter of the late Nazareno Cipollone and Julia Giulia Martucci. She was the wife of the late John Anthony Carney Jr., who passed away April 23, 2019. Mary was a member of Sts. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church in Elizabeth Township, and was a former member of Elizabeth Township Seniors, Victory Ladies Auxiliary and the Elizabeth Township Zoning Board. She was retired from Round Hill Regional Park and had previously worked for the Allegheny County Treasurer’s Office and the former Seven Springs Par 3 Golf Course. She is survived by her sons, John Anthony (Diane) Carney III, of Croton, Ohio, and William F. (Christine) Carney of Elizabeth Township; daughter, Janice L. (Jeffrey) Allan of Liberty Borough; grandchildren, John M. (Gretchen) Carney of Kentucky, Matthew R. (Lindsay) Carney of West Virginia, Julia E. Carney of Ohio, Zachary C. (Maria) Allan of North Huntingdon, Jacob A. (Melanie) Allan of Port Vue and Michael Carney of Elizabeth Township; great-grandchildren, Colton, Case, Eden, Malcolm, Simon, Spencer and Jonah; sister, Rita Branca of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dominic Sabatini and John and James Cipollone; and sister, Virginia Mihalic. Friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

