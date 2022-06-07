Jaguars bounced by Indians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Chesney is making his long-awaited return to Pittsburgh this weekend.Preparations are underway for Saturday's concert, which was pushed back two years because of COVID-19. Chesney's production team arrived Tuesday to begin getting ready at Heinz Field. The whole process takes about three days. A representative for Heinz Field said its crews have also been getting things in order for the show.Representatives have also been working with the city to help put on the safest show possible. Fans are expected to follow the parking lot code of conduct.Heinz Field also has some reminders for people to make sure things run smoothly Saturday. "The clear bag policy will be in effect just like it is for all events at Heinz Field," said Jimmie Sacco, the vice president of Operations and Management at Heinz Field. "And just reminding everybody that we're a cashless building now. So, come with your credit cards to be able to purchase whatever."Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce are set to hit the stage before Chesney. The concert starts at 5 p.m. It will be Chesney's 11th time performing in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO