Jaguars bounced by Indians

Serra Catholic’s storybook season has come to an end. Despite drawing eight walks against Redbank Valley starter Bryson Bain, the Eagles were unable to take advantage of opportunities with runners on base as they suffered a 2-1 loss in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs at Norwin High School Monday.
While Frazier’s run in the state playoffs didn’t quite go as expected, head coach Don Hartman was pretty pleasant the day after his team’s 3-2 loss to unbeaten Everett Monday. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
Just days after taking an official visit to Pitt, class-of-2023 guard Carlton Carrington has now set a commitment date and will decide between the following five schools: Pitt, George Mason, Iona, Stanford, and Loyola Chicago. Carrington will announce his commitment at Noon EST on Wednesday, June 15 on a live...
Michel La’Rae Blainefield-Edwards, 37, formerly of Monessen, went home to be with the lord on June 1, 2022. She was born in Arkansas, on Aug. 17, 1984, to parents, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham and the late Michael Lee Smith. “Moo,” as she was affectionately called, loved her family with all her heart. She was a former biller/coder for Allegheny Health Network and UPMC of Moon Township. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmothers, Katherine Ann Cunningham and Helen Barbour; aunts, Barbara Ann Wright, Camille Glasgow, Francis V. Bristol and Michelle Smith; uncles, Daniel L Carpenter Sr., Jerry Frost and Jesse Wright; cousins, Robert J. Bristol Jr. “J-Boy,” Arianne Fields, “Booey,” Daniel L Carpenter “Luver” Rondell Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Marianne Edwards. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Kyle Edwards; sons, Trey Edwards and Jadon Edwards of Moon, Pa.; mother, Michelle “Mickey” Cunningham of Munhall, Pa.; father-in-law, Anthony Edwards Sr. (Lisa) of Kentucky; sisters, Terri Barbour of Pittsburgh, Siddeequah Cunningham (Patrick Sharp) of Wilson, N.C., Nicole Cunningham (Joseph Edmonds) of Pittsburgh, sister-in-law, Antoinette Matty (Jason) of Indiana, Pa., Danica Carpenter-Lucas (Floyd) of Pittsburgh, Precious Smith of the Philippines, and sister-in-law, Raenelle Fields of Pittsburgh; brothers, Isaac Cunningham (Raeanne) of Turtle Creek, Richard “Mikey” Blainefield (Breane) of Monessen, brother-in-law, David Edwards (Diana) of Canada, and brother-in-law, Anthony Edward Jr. of Indiana, Pa.; and a host of aunts, uncles and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private memorial dinner will be held for family and friends on Friday, June 10, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM R. TAYLOR FUNERAL HOME, 645 McMahon Ave., Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4877, Trudy L. Taylor, funeral director.
Kenny Johnson was looking for the right fit at a place that wouldn't let him get comfortable. How could those two things be congruous? The Dallastown rising senior wide receiver wanted to feel at home at whichever major NCAA Division I school he committed to. But he didn't want to get complacent to the point that he stopped working to improve.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kenny Chesney is making his long-awaited return to Pittsburgh this weekend.Preparations are underway for Saturday's concert, which was pushed back two years because of COVID-19. Chesney's production team arrived Tuesday to begin getting ready at Heinz Field. The whole process takes about three days. A representative for Heinz Field said its crews have also been getting things in order for the show.Representatives have also been working with the city to help put on the safest show possible. Fans are expected to follow the parking lot code of conduct.Heinz Field also has some reminders for people to make sure things run smoothly Saturday. "The clear bag policy will be in effect just like it is for all events at Heinz Field," said Jimmie Sacco, the vice president of Operations and Management at Heinz Field. "And just reminding everybody that we're a cashless building now. So, come with your credit cards to be able to purchase whatever."Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce are set to hit the stage before Chesney. The concert starts at 5 p.m. It will be Chesney's 11th time performing in Pittsburgh.
Country music star Kenny Chesney is a boater. His song “Guys Named Captain” begins: “Guys named Captain are always characters… Livin’ by the water, somewhere in the Americas South or Central or some Virgin Island…”. Or Pittsburgh?. Beginning three weeks ago, boaters have been...
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A number of bicyclists became stranded after getting flat tires from tacks placed along the Panhandle Trail in Washington County over the weekend. Douglas Sikora started his ride Saturday morning, but it didn’t take long for him to notice something was wrong near the West Virginia state line.
A former president and chief executive of The Hillman Company of Pittsburgh and prominent Duquesne University alumnus was remembered as a special person of enormous accomplishment and generosity. Charles “Carl” G. Grefenstette, 94, of Pittsburgh, a former Duquesne board member, “was nationally respected as a business leader, known for the...
Five Belle Vernon Area Middle School eighth-graders are National History Day state champions after presenting research projects May 8 at a virtual competition hosted by the University of Scranton. In the best documentary category, Ryan Kent, Ian Porter, Caleb Steele and Landon Vaccaro’s film entitled, “Healing the Wounds of War: Grant’s Diplomacy at Appomattox and the Reunification of the Nation,” won the middle-school level and will move onto the national competition hosted by the University of Maryland this month. Cassandra Lofgren’s research paper entitled, “Steel City Diplomacy: Tomas Masaryk, The Pittsburgh Agreement and the Establishment of Czechoslovakian Independence,” won the state competition outright for the middle school division and her paper was selected as one of 15 national submissions to be showcased this month by The White House Historical Association.
Belle Vernon Area High School hosted commencement Wednesday evening for 191 graduates at James Weir Stadium. Shown getting ready to accept their diplomas were Klaire Temoshenka, Adreana Scaramucci, Mackenzie Martin and Race Michener.To purchase this photo and more from our online photo gallery, go to our website at www.monvalleyindependent.com.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
Forty bulls and 30 horses drew more than 4,000 people to a makeshift rodeo at the Westmoreland Mall parking lot over the weekend. “Up and all it was pretty doggone successful,” said Sean Sullivan, general manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh, coordinator of the event. But two men were hurt...
The West Jefferson Hills Board of School Directors appointed Dr. Janet Sardon as the new district superintendent with a unanimous vote during a special board meeting Tuesday evening. Sardon brings nearly 30 years of public education experience to the district. She is expected to begin her duties Aug. 8, 2022, with a five-year contract through June 30, 2027.
Find out the incredible engineering behind animals, insects, and plants during Nature’s Amazing Machines, a new exhibition at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. A release says the traveling show “invites visitors to investigate the mechanics and innovation of the natural world” with specimens, interactive elements, and videos. Find out what gives cheetahs their speed and how Venus flytraps detect their next meals, as well as how nature inspired a number of human inventions. Continues through January 2023. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegiemnh.org.
With the news that Jordaan Bailey won’t be joining Pitt, the Panthers aren’t wasting anytime filling his spot on the depth chart. Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned of a transfer running back from a big name school that is visiting Pitt today.
The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
Comments / 0