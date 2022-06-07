ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Cover picture for the articleSENTENCING IN GANG/FIREARM CASE: United States District Judge Pamela K. Chen, in federal court in Brooklyn, has sentenced, “Mac Baller Brims Bloods” street gang member Danari Aiken to 11 years’ imprisonment for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Aiken, who is allegedly also associated with the...

globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Here are the 12 new vendors coming to Smorgasburg

Screw swimsuit season! Smorgasburg is adding a dozen new vendors across its two Brooklyn locations beginning next weekend. The new additions bring the total vendors to 62 at its Williamsburg market and 67 at its Prospect Park, which mirror pre-pandemic numbers according to Smorgasburg cofounder Eric Demby. He tells Brooklyn Magazine that while it’s been a “slow arduous climb” following a tough two years, there’s a reason for optimism.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MTA removing some Bronx bus stops, changing 13 routes

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bus routes across New York City are being redesigned and those changes are just weeks away in the Bronx, MTA officials said Wednesday. Thirteen bus routes will change as part of the plan being implemented on June 26. Some bus stops will be removed to match the redesigned network. Signs are […]
BRONX, NY
untappedcities.com

Uncover the Brooklyn Subway in this Underground Tour

Brand new tour dates have been added for the intrepid underground explorer to our Brooklyn Underground Subway Tour, the sister to our popular NYC Underground Subway tour across the East River! Led by Brooklyn subway aficionado Rayn Riel, bona-fide subway expert and licensed tour guide, our Untapped New York Secrets of Brooklyn Underground Subway tour is now open for brand new booking dates.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Miniature golf course opens in Brooklyn with environmental theme

A miniature golf course on the Brooklyn waterfront challenges people to a game and to consider environmental issues. Miniature golf course opens in Brooklyn with environmental …. New musical ‘Paradise Square’ set in NYC during Civil …. Cheer group volunteers to help LGBTQ homeless youth. Manhattan community fighting...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

First Fully Accessible Subway Station Opens in Brooklyn

The first fully accessible subway station that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) opened in Brooklyn last week, reports News 10. With the MTA being the city’s main source of efficient transportation, and with only about a quarter of MTA stations being fully accessible this project has taken priority. Now, that two elevators and a walkway overpass has opened at Livonia Avenue Station along the L line, riders can now access both platforms from the street via the structures.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecity.nyc

Why Are Super-Rich Wall Street Donors Targeting Local Bronx Elections?

Super-rich political donors are seeking to influence local races in northwestern Bronx neighborhoods for the second election year in a row – this time in a sleepy Democratic primary election against longtime Assemblymember Jose Rivera in Kingsbridge Heights and Belmont. Moving NY Forward (MNYF), an independent expenditure fund with...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Feil out, Extell in at big Brooklyn development

One major developer is handing off its Downtown Brooklyn project to another. Gary Barnett’s Extell Development signed a long-term ground lease with the Feil Organization at 356 Fulton Street, Crain’s reported. The $85.9 million deal signifies that Barnett’s firm will now helm the project. Whether Barnett will...
BROOKLYN, NY
Ash Jurberg

The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians. The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Brooklyn is getting a brand new summer festival

Brooklyn Magazine, a publication that relaunched in 2020 with a revamped focus on Brooklyn's myriad communities, is kicking off a new summer festival June 15-18 featuring homegrown art and culture—at its core, it'll be by and for Brooklynites. As part of The Brooklyn Magazine Festival, on June 17 and...
BROOKLYN, NY

