El Cortez Hotel & Casino recent jackpots total $1.8 million
A press release from the El Cortez Hotel & Casino gave information on the jackpots won during the month of May and so far this June.
The casino said six players combined over $74,000 in winnings through the first three days of June.
The press release continues saying that $1,745,000 was the payout for the month of May where nine winners won between $16,000 and $57,780, and 10 winners won between $10,000 to $15,999.
Select jackpot details are as follows according to the El Cortez:
Friday, June 3:
- Leticia won $16,329 playing Hurricane Horse Slots.
- Sarah won $10,531 playing Fire Phoenix.
Thursday, June 2:
- Victor won $12,990 playing Video Poker.
- Brandy won $7,422 playing Keno.
- Scott won $7,167 playing Keno.
Wednesday, June 1:
- DZ won $20,000 playing Keno Explosion.
Friday, May 20:
- Brian won $37,627 playing Dancing Drums.
- DZ won $30,590 playing Keno and Coyote Moon.
Wednesday, May 18.
- DZ won $20,690 Coyote Moons Slots:
Tuesday, May 17.
- MJ won over $22,697 playing Dragon Links on two separate occasions:
Wednesday, May. 11:
- Marcos won $57,780 playing Dragon Cash.
Friday, May 6:
- Larry won $17,256 playing Dragon Links.
Thursday, May 5:
- James won $29,750 playing Buffalo Links.
Monday, May 2:
- Maria won $18,099 playing Dancing Drums.
Sunday, May 1:
- Natalie won $18,050 playing Keno.
