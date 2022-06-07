El Cortez Hotel & Casino recent jackpots total $1.8 million

A press release from the El Cortez Hotel & Casino gave information on the jackpots won during the month of May and so far this June.

The casino said six players combined over $74,000 in winnings through the first three days of June.

The press release continues saying that $1,745,000 was the payout for the month of May where nine winners won between $16,000 and $57,780, and 10 winners won between $10,000 to $15,999.

Select jackpot details are as follows according to the El Cortez:

Friday, June 3:

Leticia won $16,329 playing Hurricane Horse Slots.

Sarah won $10,531 playing Fire Phoenix.

Thursday, June 2:

Victor won $12,990 playing Video Poker.

Brandy won $7,422 playing Keno.

Scott won $7,167 playing Keno.

Wednesday, June 1:

DZ won $20,000 playing Keno Explosion.

Friday, May 20:

Brian won $37,627 playing Dancing Drums.

DZ won $30,590 playing Keno and Coyote Moon.

Wednesday, May 18.

DZ won $20,690 Coyote Moons Slots:

Tuesday, May 17.

MJ won over $22,697 playing Dragon Links on two separate occasions:

Wednesday, May. 11:

Marcos won $57,780 playing Dragon Cash.

Friday, May 6:

Larry won $17,256 playing Dragon Links.

Thursday, May 5:

James won $29,750 playing Buffalo Links.

Monday, May 2:

Maria won $18,099 playing Dancing Drums.

Sunday, May 1: