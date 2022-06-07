ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marigold Montessori and Robert Frost Middle Schools Receive State ‘Green Team’ Recognition

By WHAV Staff
 2 days ago

Haverhill’s Marigold Montessori School and Lawrence’s Robert Frost Middle School were recognized last week by the state for environmental projects undertaken as members of the “Green Team.”. Marigold Montessori and Linda Malbon were awarded a Compost Activity Book for the pre-kindergarten school, while Robert Frost Middle...

WHAV

Haverhill Schools Prepare to Close Current Year, Start Summer Programs and Expand in the Fall

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready to close the current year, but planning ahead for summer school and expansion and improvements in the fall. The School District is expanding enrollment at its Gateway Alternative School next year and will holding a cookout this afternoon for parents, guardians and students to meet the staff and ask questions. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a guest Tuesday on WHAV’s morning program, said the Gateway School has been a small program for students struggling at the high school level. Starting this fall, it expands to include students in the seventh and eighth grades.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Longest Table, River Ruckus, Vintage Bazaar Win Approvals from Haverhill City Council

A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

City of Methuen and First Baptist Church Celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 18

Methuen is inviting all residents to a free celebration of Juneteenth Saturday, June 18. Mayor Neil Perry and Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of the First Baptist Church of Methuen asked the public to join the celebration which marks the effective end of slavery in the U.S. Federal troops arrived in June 1865 in Galveston, Texas, to bring word from President Abraham Lincoln that all slaves were free.
METHUEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
Boston

Boston students plan walkout during MCAS testing

"We have had decades to see what the high-stakes MCAS does to education quality and equity in Massachusetts, and growing numbers of students, parents and teachers have had enough." Boston high school students are planning walkouts and demonstrations this week to protest the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS. The...
BOSTON, MA
CNHI

Amesbury High School loses its "heart and soul" in Sheehan

AMESBURY — Amesbury High School has lost a woman the superintendent called its “heart and soul.”. Jeanne Sheehan, a self-described “lunch lady,” worked in the school cafeteria for 23 years but died June 1 at Anna Jaques Hospital while surrounded by her family. The 60-year-old cafeteria...
AMESBURY, MA
WHAV

Home Health Foundation Changes Name, Reflecting Closer Association with Tufts Medicine

Home Health Foundation, which traces its Merrimack Valley roots back 127 years, has formally become Tufts Medicine Care at Home. Its subsidiary agencies, Merrimack Valley Hospice, Home Health VNA and Home Health VNA of New Hampshire, will also adopt the new name in the coming months. Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation merged in 2018 with Wellforce of Burlington, the parent company of Tufts Medical Center.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Young woman drowns in pool at Cary Street Club in Nahant, Massachusetts

NAHANT, Mass. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after she was pulled from a pool at the Cary Street Club in Nahant, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Nahant police Chief Timothy Furlong and Nahant fire Chief Austin Antrim said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman in a pool at the club at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
NAHANT, MA
WHAV

Fairy Garden Party on Tap at Buttonwoods Museum June 21

Buttonwoods Museum is having its Fairy Garden Party Tuesday, June 21. The annual party takes place from 3:30-5 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 water St., Haverhill. Admission is $12 per child. Children’s fairy gardens were popular at many Victorian homes, like Buttonwood’s own Duncan House. The museum’s 240 Water St.,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Greater Haverhill Indivisible Plans Gun Control Rally Saturday

Members of Greater Haverhill Indivisible plan to rally Saturday morning in downtown Haverhill as part of the nationwide “March For Our Lives” event in support of gun control. The Haverhill contingent said the latest gun violence tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, demands action. The group said...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Downpours, localized street flooding will make for slow Wednesday commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for some downpours coming Wednesday morning.  It has been a little bit since we had a good old fashion downpour, but the timing on Wednesday will make for a slow morning commute in some areas.The first showers will arrive after midnight tonight, but the heaviest rain will occur between 5 a.m.-11 a.m. The heaviest rain will peak around 7 a.m.-9 a.m. in most of eastern Massachusetts and between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.While we don't anticipate any severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, there certainly could be some embedded thunderstorms within the area of rain.  Also, the heavy downpours will likely cause some localized street flooding. This will be short-lived, with the heaviest rain lasting only an hour or two.In many ways this is some welcome news. Much of eastern Massachusetts is currently in a "moderate drought."Very little rain fall in the last several weeks.If you include the rainfall forecast on Thursday as well, we could be in for 1-2 inches or more of rain in some parts of our area.Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

