Orangeville, IL

Orangeville’s Lobdell transfers to Lena-Winslow

By Scott Leber
 2 days ago

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Lena-Winslow’s state championship football team just graduated standout running backs Marey Roby and Ethan Fye. Well, one of those holes should be filled with the news that Orangeville All-Stater Gunar Lobdell has transferred to Lena-Winslow.

Le-Win head coach Ric Arand comfirmed that news to me Monday.

As a junior last fall playing 8-man football for Orangeville, Lobdell dominated both at running back and linebacker. He rushed for almost 2400 yards, and he scored 42 touchdowns.

Lobdell’s father Chad graduated from Lena-Winslow. Several other relatives have also attended Lena-Winslow.

Lena-Winslow is the defending IHSA state champion in Class 1A in 11-man football. The Panthers have won three state championships in the last five years and five state championships since 2010.

