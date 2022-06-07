State Undersecretary Palleschi Honors Local Businesses in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence

EAST BOSTON - For Spinelli's catering and functions in East Boston, the Sumner Tunnel is a lifeline for access to their business. Operations specialist Celeste Ribeiro-Hewitt sees challenging times ahead. "I would say 80% of our business is within a 45-minute radius. Now we're talking about doubling and tripling those travel times if have to find ways around the Sumner Tunnel and the additional traffic it will cause," said Ribeiro-Hewitt. Starting Friday and for 36 weekends the Sumner, the tunnel that carries vehicles from Logan Airport and East Boston to downtown will be closed 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m....

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO