State Undersecretary Palleschi Honors Local Businesses in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence

A $15,000 gift to the city will help ensure the Old Bradford Burial Ground receives some needed repair work and continue to be maintained. The cemetery, at 326 Salem St., dates back to 1665 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2015. The property has been maintained by descendants of the Tenney family for the past several years.
A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.
Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
Haverhill city councilors tonight are expected to accept a $15,000 grant from the Tenney Family Association to repair gravestones and markers at the Old Bradford Burial Ground. Technically, councilors are being asked to vote to authorize Mayor James J. Fiorentini to take the gift to be maintained by the city...
A Haverhill laboratory and its Methuen president were among those charged Monday in connection with alleged Medicaid fraud, money laundering and kickbacks involving urine drug tests that resulted in more than $2 million in false billing. Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday that Lab USA, with an operation in the...
EAST BOSTON - For Spinelli's catering and functions in East Boston, the Sumner Tunnel is a lifeline for access to their business. Operations specialist Celeste Ribeiro-Hewitt sees challenging times ahead. "I would say 80% of our business is within a 45-minute radius. Now we're talking about doubling and tripling those travel times if have to find ways around the Sumner Tunnel and the additional traffic it will cause," said Ribeiro-Hewitt. Starting Friday and for 36 weekends the Sumner, the tunnel that carries vehicles from Logan Airport and East Boston to downtown will be closed 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m....
Methuen is inviting all residents to a free celebration of Juneteenth Saturday, June 18. Mayor Neil Perry and Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of the First Baptist Church of Methuen asked the public to join the celebration which marks the effective end of slavery in the U.S. Federal troops arrived in June 1865 in Galveston, Texas, to bring word from President Abraham Lincoln that all slaves were free.
Following the success of May’s event, Northern Essex Community College is hosting a second “Explore NECC Open House” this month dinner and a drawing for a tuition credit valued at $1,500. The event is designed to help prospective students and their families learn more about the college....
Some students at the Bartlett School and Assessment Center were instrumental in helping their school receive a $500 grant from an organization affiliated with a well-known Boston area sports figure. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, named for the son of the renowned NFL quarterback and former Heisman Trophy...
The club is preparing to host the U.S. Open next week. A security guard died while working an overnight shift at The Country Club in Brookline, as preparations ramp up for next week’s U.S. Open. The 60-year-old man was identified as David C. McConnell, a resident of Revere, the...
Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready to close the current year, but planning ahead for summer school and expansion and improvements in the fall. The School District is expanding enrollment at its Gateway Alternative School next year and will holding a cookout this afternoon for parents, guardians and students to meet the staff and ask questions. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a guest Tuesday on WHAV’s morning program, said the Gateway School has been a small program for students struggling at the high school level. Starting this fall, it expands to include students in the seventh and eighth grades.
With the tragedy of school shootings becoming an all too often occurrence, Haverhill students and teachers have joined with schools across the country in preparing for such an event. ALICE Protocols, an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, have been in practice by Haverhill Public Schools since 2017....
While driving to New Hampshire, a mother and daughter decided to stop at a “lucky store” in Methuen to buy a lottery ticket after two other players won $1 million prizes from tickets sold at the store. The idea proved to be lucky yet again. Brittany Briody of...
There were four $100,000 lottery winners in Massachusetts Monday. Two of the tickets were for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club.” They were sold at Route 20 Convienance in Marlborough and Norfolk Wine and Spirits in Norfolk. The other two were for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” They...
NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
LACONIA — The Dive, a floating restaurant and bar that has operated from several fixed locations in recent years, has the go-ahead to use a dock off Weirs Boulevard as a staging area for its summer operation. The Planning Board voted 8-1 to allow the business to tie up...
AMESBURY — Amesbury High School has lost a woman the superintendent called its “heart and soul.”. Jeanne Sheehan, a self-described “lunch lady,” worked in the school cafeteria for 23 years but died June 1 at Anna Jaques Hospital while surrounded by her family. The 60-year-old cafeteria...
As time dwindles for state lawmakers to establish a transit authority that would become the backbone of East-West commuter rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he hopes the framework comes together before the commonwealth forfeits its opportunity to capitalize on federal infrastructure dollars. But...
Haverhill’s Marigold Montessori School and Lawrence’s Robert Frost Middle School were recognized last week by the state for environmental projects undertaken as members of the “Green Team.”. Marigold Montessori and Linda Malbon were awarded a Compost Activity Book for the pre-kindergarten school, while Robert Frost Middle School...
You'll find it on the Cape. A seaside destination in Massachusetts favored by shark lovers is one of the top small towns in America, according to Smithsonian magazine. The publication recently released a list of the 15 best small towns to visit in 2022 and included “charming” Chatham.
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.
Comments / 0