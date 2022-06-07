ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

State Undersecretary Palleschi Honors Local Businesses in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence

By WHAV Staff
 2 days ago
A number of Merrimack Valley businesses were honored last Thursday when one of the state’s top business officials paid a visit. Office of Consumer Affairs...

Longest Table, River Ruckus, Vintage Bazaar Win Approvals from Haverhill City Council

A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Sumner Tunnel closure to impact East Boston businesses

EAST BOSTON - For Spinelli's catering and functions in East Boston, the Sumner Tunnel is a lifeline for access to their business.  Operations specialist Celeste Ribeiro-Hewitt sees challenging times ahead.  "I would say 80% of our business is within a 45-minute radius. Now we're talking about doubling and tripling those travel times if have to find ways around the Sumner Tunnel and the additional traffic it will cause," said Ribeiro-Hewitt.  Starting Friday and for 36 weekends the Sumner, the tunnel that carries vehicles from Logan Airport and East Boston to downtown will be closed 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

City of Methuen and First Baptist Church Celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 18

Methuen is inviting all residents to a free celebration of Juneteenth Saturday, June 18. Mayor Neil Perry and Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of the First Baptist Church of Methuen asked the public to join the celebration which marks the effective end of slavery in the U.S. Federal troops arrived in June 1865 in Galveston, Texas, to bring word from President Abraham Lincoln that all slaves were free.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Prepare to Close Current Year, Start Summer Programs and Expand in the Fall

Haverhill Public Schools are getting ready to close the current year, but planning ahead for summer school and expansion and improvements in the fall. The School District is expanding enrollment at its Gateway Alternative School next year and will holding a cookout this afternoon for parents, guardians and students to meet the staff and ask questions. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a guest Tuesday on WHAV’s morning program, said the Gateway School has been a small program for students struggling at the high school level. Starting this fall, it expands to include students in the seventh and eighth grades.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Board approves Dive base on Weirs Blvd.

LACONIA — The Dive, a floating restaurant and bar that has operated from several fixed locations in recent years, has the go-ahead to use a dock off Weirs Boulevard as a staging area for its summer operation. The Planning Board voted 8-1 to allow the business to tie up...
LACONIA, NH
CNHI

Amesbury High School loses its "heart and soul" in Sheehan

AMESBURY — Amesbury High School has lost a woman the superintendent called its “heart and soul.”. Jeanne Sheehan, a self-described “lunch lady,” worked in the school cafeteria for 23 years but died June 1 at Anna Jaques Hospital while surrounded by her family. The 60-year-old cafeteria...
AMESBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Time is running out on key East-West Rail development as Gov. Charlie Baker hopes Mass. doesn’t lose out on federal funds

As time dwindles for state lawmakers to establish a transit authority that would become the backbone of East-West commuter rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he hopes the framework comes together before the commonwealth forfeits its opportunity to capitalize on federal infrastructure dollars. But...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
