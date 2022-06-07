ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingworth, CT

PODCAST: Boy scouts’ property sale highlights loss of open space in Connecticut

By CT Mirror's Long Story Short
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSGmj_0g2efAnd00

In Killingworth, environmentalists and public officials are trying to stop the Boy Scouts of America from selling its wooded 252-acre Deer Lake Scout Reservation to a developer.

The situation, including a lawsuit, is another example of the whack-a-mole approach conservationists are often forced to take to save some of the state’s dwindling supply of open land.

CT Mirror’s Tom Condon explains the issues to host Ebong Udoma. You can read his story here.

Comments / 1

Related
ctexaminer.com

State Grants Announced for 1,000 Acres of Open Space in 13 Connecticut Towns and Cities

A $7.3 million round of state grants will allow groups in 13 different towns and cities to buy and preserve more than 1,000 acres of open space. Since the state’s open space program began in 1998, more than $150 million in state money had helped towns, cities,nonprofit conservation groups and water companies to buy more than 41,200 acres of land, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a news release.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
outdoors.org

Hemlock Hills and Pine Mtn., Ridgefield (6miles, Vigorous).

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Hike 6-7 miles on various trails and terrain in Hemlock Hills and Pine Mountain. Please note that this is one of our more strenuous hikes. Meet at the main entrance to Hemlock Hills at the junction of Ned's Mountain Road and Bogus Road in Ridgefield for a prompt 09:30 AM start. Unsafe driving conditions cancels. Map at https://www.ridgefieldct.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4916/f/pages/hemlock_hills-pine_mountain_11_2020.jpg.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killingworth, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Killingworth, CT
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Family Restaurant Closes Two Hartford County Locations

A restaurant has officially closed two of its locations. The owners of Chip's Family Restaurant made the announcement on Friday, June 3, saying the Chip's Southington and Wethersfield locations in Hartford County were closed. “My brother George built Chip’s Family Restaurant on three fundamental principles: quality, service, and community,” said...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut dog up for national Hero Dog award

MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
MILFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | White Supremacy Is A Cancer And Connecticut Has It, Too

After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Public

Charter Communications opens the largest corporate headquarters in Connecticut

The nation’s second largest cable company, Charter Communications, has officially opened Connecticut’s largest corporate headquarters. At the ribbon cutting of the 914,000-square-foot complex in Stamford, Governor Ned Lamont praised Charter Communications for being a Fortune 500 company, helping to keep Connecticut attractive to young workers. "About 50,000 new...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Condon
Eyewitness News

Beech leaf disease impacting CT forests

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Scientists are concerned about a new disease impacting our forests, beech leaf disease. The disease is caused by foliar nematodes, microscopic worm-like organisms. They increase into populations during the summer and migrate into buds in the fall, where they reproduce and cause damage to bits of...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Shuttered Package Store’s Owner Persists

The state has shut down a problem liquor store on Whalley Avenue, but its owner has hopes of reopening — and winning over his neighbors. The state Liquor Control Commission issued a May 26 decision to deny a permit renewal to Hasmukh​“Harry” Patel, owner of the store, Paramount Liquor at 355 Whalley Ave. The decision was made two months after 12 neighbors testified at a two-day hearing about how the liquor store has contributed to a problem corner for neighbors, businesses, and police.(Click here to read about the hearing.)
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
News 12

Guide: Festivals happening around Connecticut

Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening around Connecticut this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. Summer. Cheshire Strawberry Festival and Craft Fair. Location: Church Green,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, June 10 - June 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts Of America#The Boy#Deer#Ct Mirror
matadornetwork.com

The 11 Best Beaches in Connecticut

Connecticut beaches are often passed over for those in neighboring states. New York has the Hamptons, Rhode Island has its surfing beaches, and Massachusetts has Cape Cod. But Connecticut has nearly a hundred miles of coastline, with plenty of sandy beaches dotted across its length. And since the shoreline of Connecticut runs east to west along the Long Island Sound, most of its beaches have calm, swimmable waters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power In Connecticut

A quick-moving storm system with gusty winds has knocked out power in Connecticut. At around 9;15 a.m. Thursday, June 9, Eversource reported 655 customers without power statewide. The most outages were reported in Wethersfield (149), Ridgefield (95), Greenwich (62), West Hartford (60), Plainville (56), Windsor (44), and Southbury (40). United...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Pier 131 in Shelton is a riverfront jewel with an extensive New American menu

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Artan Ismaili almost couldn’t believe his luck when he saw the vacant space that would become his next restaurant. The former factory building in Shelton boasted picturesque views of the Housatonic River and the historic Old Shelton Railroad Bridge. “Every time I talk to a customer and I tell them the story, it was just like, maybe it was just meant to be,” he says.
SHELTON, CT
outdoors.org

CANCELLED/NEW LOCATION - Natchaug State Forest, Chaplin, (B3C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. June has CANCELLED her following hike and replaced it with a hike on the Airline Trail in North Windham. About 5.5 mile hike going north using the Natchaug Trail, a CCC trail & dirt roads. Several hills through mostly wooded areas with a lovely marsh, waterfall & river views. Some areas of rough, rocky footing, one long uphill, other short ones. NEW TIME Meet at 9:15 for 9:30 start. Directions: from Willimantic area take Rte. 6 east to jct with Rte. 198, Take left at light. Continue 4.4 miles to Morey Rd. on right. (If coming south on Rte. 198, this is a left atop hill just after boat launch sign on your right.) Take right and come in 0.6 mi. Take right on Marcy Rd. Go 0.2 mi and park along road at blue blazes. (Morey Rd, Chaplin becomes Station Rd, Hampton, off Rte. 97).
CHAPLIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
FOX 61

How to report a black bear, wildlife sighting in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — It seems like black bears are being spotted all around Connecticut these days, even in the summer heat. If you see one, your first instinct may be to take out your phone to snap a picture or shoot some video. After that, there's an important step that can help the state track the growing black bear population.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Aquarion Rain Barrel Program Reduces Water Bills and Toll on Environment

A Connecticut water supply company is showing commitment to protecting the environment through a not-for-profit rain collection program. Each year, Aquarion Water Company runs the campaign. Customers across the state can take home a barrel to help conserve water and reduce bills. With one of the barrels loaded up in...
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy