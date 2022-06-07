PODCAST: Boy scouts’ property sale highlights loss of open space in Connecticut

In Killingworth, environmentalists and public officials are trying to stop the Boy Scouts of America from selling its wooded 252-acre Deer Lake Scout Reservation to a developer.

The situation, including a lawsuit, is another example of the whack-a-mole approach conservationists are often forced to take to save some of the state’s dwindling supply of open land.

CT Mirror’s Tom Condon explains the issues to host Ebong Udoma. You can read his story here.