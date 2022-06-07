ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Life ring saves life at North Avenue Beach days after Gov. Pritzker signs news bill

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9cvb_0g2ef7Eh00

Of the Great Lakes, experts say Lake Michigan has the highest rate of drownings. But just days after Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law mandating lifesaving rings be installed on all piers and drop-off points along Lake Michigan, a life was saved at North Avenue Beach.

"A person on the lakefront saw someone struggling in the water. They stayed dry. They grabbed a life ring," said Dave Benhamin, co-founder and executive director of Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. "They threw it in. They helped pull the person out. They saved a life. they put the life ring back. And then everyone went on with their day."

By the time first responders arrived, everyone was safely out of the water, exactly as the Lake Michigan Rescue Equipment Act envisioned.

The bill was proposed after the death of 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros in August 2021. The Columbia student drown in Rogers Park with no life ring nearby. In their anguish, his family campaigned for the act.

READ MORE: Rogers Park drowning victim memorialized as life ring battle continues with Chicago Park District

"Just knowing that Miguel is working his magic, and it's paying off - it's saving lives, which is what we wanted since the beginning, just to protect the citizens and for no other family to go through what I'm going through," said his mother Maria Diaz.

The act also lays out new guidelines for reporting drowning events and establishing water safety guidelines. Plus it requires warnings to be posted in high incident areas.

"He was set to be a sophomore at Columbia, but his final goal was to come back, study law, and he always said help his south side community. And in a bigger way, not physically, because he's no longer here physically, he's helping the entire city by making the lakefront safer," Diaz said.

READ MORE: Mother suing Chicago Park District after son's drowning in Lake Michigan off Pratt Pier

The Chicago Fire Department said the man saved at North Avenue Beach this morning is OK, and refused treatment.

The Chicago Park District says it installed 115 life rings along the lakefront before the beaches opened on Memorial Day weekend.

Comments / 1

Related
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Columbia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
westsuburbanjournal.com

Chicago, Cook County should reconsider their guaranteed basic income pilots

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that Cook County residents will pilot the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded guaranteed income experiment. Chicago and Cook County governments each plan to give away $500 monthly to low-income residents with no strings attached. In its current form, this well-intentioned public policy, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is actually inequitable, lacks necessary accountability mechanisms for sustainability and is ultimately counterproductive to our local economies.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Chicago Park District#The Beaches
CBS Chicago

Thieves target Sam Jidd Luxury Motors for fifth time in Des Plaines; owner says he's leaving Chicago area

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- One of the Chicago area's most elite car dealerships was targeted by thieves overnight Monday into Tuesday. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Tuesday, the crew got away with three luxury vehicles - and something that might be more even more valuable. The owner of Sam Jidd Luxury Motors, at 1505 S. Mt. Prospect Rd. in Des Plaines, said this was the fifth time in a little more than a year that thieves have struck. The owner says lax laws and policing are only inviting copycat crimes. "It's going to be...
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
buildingupchicago.com

HUGO begins to show above street level along Chicago Avenue

No longer two large excavation sites, HUGO is beginning to sprout like two spring flower beds in the 400-block of West Chicago Avenue. That’s all thanks to developer-slash-general contractor LG Group, whose task it is to bring this two-sided NORR design to life. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy