Div. 1 softball: Coventry edges Pilgrim under protest, Cote’s 15 K’s lead Cranston West

By Morey Hershgordon
 2 days ago

(WPRI) – State softball playoffs are in full swing. Defending champion Coventry defeated Pilgrim 1-0 but the game was played under protest, so the Interscholastic League will ultimately have the final say. And in Pawtucket, Paige Cote struck out 15 hitters and only faced two above the minimum as Cranston West blanked St. Rays 4-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

