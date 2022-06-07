West sweeps East in Scheel’s All-Star series

The Scheel’s North Dakota All-Stars Softball series is the first of many all-star games to be played this summer among high school athletes.

The series features the best softball players from the west side of the state against the best players from the east in a two day series. Day one of the series is a double header in Bismarck, followed by a third game in Casselton on day two.

Monday’s portion of the series belonged to the West as they rolled to a sweep of the East 12-8 and 11-4.

