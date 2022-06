Emily Knous, a member of the Boston College women’s soccer team, has always been an athlete. She also always planned to run the marathon in the spring of her senior year. “I would say I have been a runner without being a runner,” Knous said. “I’ve always been that person on the soccer team that could run for days, and I have enjoyed running my whole life—we’re the family who does 5Ks on major holidays. … I’ve grown up loving it as an outlet, something away from soccer.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO