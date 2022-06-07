Podcast: Heartburn and diarrhea

Chick-fil-A's chicken is unique in the world of fried chicken. It's not so much fried chicken as it is pressure-cooked chicken, according to Chick-fil-A's website. While a bit of a departure from the usual deep fryers, it's no secret that this method is what put Chick-fil-A's chicken on the map. There is a reason why Chick-fil-A was "America's favorite restaurant" for five years in a row (via Reader's Digest), after all. But, if the famous pressure-cooking method is what helps give those sandwiches and nuggets their legendary taste, wouldn't Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken nuggets be somewhat less popular by comparison, since it skips over the pressure cooking process? After all, why mess with the original formula or else face a disaster like Coca-Cola's New Coke?

