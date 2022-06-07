ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Podcast: Heartburn and diarrhea

By Cadillac Jack: My Second Act
appenmedia.com
 2 days ago

Across the pond, a long way from the Cadillac Jack - My Second Act podcast studio, the Brits are celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee and Donna has the 411 on who was there, who wasn’t and all the juicy gossip. Were Harry and Meghan there? Who...

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Mashed

The Secret To The Success Of Chick-Fil-A's Grilled Nuggets

Chick-fil-A's chicken is unique in the world of fried chicken. It's not so much fried chicken as it is pressure-cooked chicken, according to Chick-fil-A's website. While a bit of a departure from the usual deep fryers, it's no secret that this method is what put Chick-fil-A's chicken on the map. There is a reason why Chick-fil-A was "America's favorite restaurant" for five years in a row (via Reader's Digest), after all. But, if the famous pressure-cooking method is what helps give those sandwiches and nuggets their legendary taste, wouldn't Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken nuggets be somewhat less popular by comparison, since it skips over the pressure cooking process? After all, why mess with the original formula or else face a disaster like Coca-Cola's New Coke?
RESTAURANTS
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Debuts at No. 6 While ‘Ozark’ Continues to Lead

Click here to read the full article. “Candy,” the Hulu limited series about the real story of accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery, debuted on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings in the No. 6 position with 557 million minutes viewed from May 9 to May 15. The success of the series is notable, as it marked a new release strategy for Hulu. All five episodes of “Candy” became available during this viewing window, but the series was marketed as a “five-day event,” with a new episode appearing on the platform each day between May 9 and 13. “Candy” stars Jessica Biel as Montgomery,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy