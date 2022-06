(The Center Square) – Colorado is the fifth best state for consumer protections from medical debt collections, according to a new ranking. The Medical Debt Policy Scorecard, which was created by a research team from the University of Arizona and University of Utah, ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on multiple policy goals such as reducing the frequency of medical debt, increasing transparency, and reducing negative consequences for consumers after court.

