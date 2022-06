DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another hot and humid one with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for showers during the PM hours. We’ll make it up to the low 90s for highs. Overall, it’ll be another good day to do any kind of outdoor activity, including taking your dog out for a walk. Definitely make sure to take some water along for you and your pup to stay cool and also check the WDHN Weather app before you head out just in case we do get some sprinkles out there later on in the day. Have a great Wednesday!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO