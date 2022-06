Dave Castro is returning to CrossFit Inc. Although this is yet to be officially announced, multiple sources have confirmed it. CrossFit HQ is yet to respond. Dave Castro was the general manager of Sport for CrossFit Inc. and the face of the CrossFit Open. In a plot twist that not even M. Night Shyamalan could pull off, he was fired in the first week of this year. The second plot twist comes 5 months later with rumours indicating that Dave Castro is returning to his former employer.

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO