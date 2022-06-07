Larks end home stand with back-to-back losses

The Bismarck Larks ended a six game home stand on Monday with their second game of a back-to-back against Duluth.

The Larks fell 00-00 to the Huskies on their home turf.

The Larks will have their first day off of the season on Tuesday before hitting the road to take on St. Cloud on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.