Bismarck, ND

Larks end home stand with back-to-back losses

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

The Bismarck Larks ended a six game home stand on Monday with their second game of a back-to-back against Duluth.

The Larks fell 00-00 to the Huskies on their home turf.

The Larks will have their first day off of the season on Tuesday before hitting the road to take on St. Cloud on Wednesday.

