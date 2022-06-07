Video shows burglar break into Fremont boba shop, take cash register

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) – A small business owner in Fremont is rethinking how it will accept payments from customers after a thief broke in overnight and stole the entire cash register. Using the video player above, you can see the security camera video from Teco Tea and Coffee Bar on Paseo Padre Parkway.

A person in a hoodie ripped the register right off the counter. The owner of the boba shop told KRON4.

The person who broke in tried once at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, but failed to break the front glass door. Then, it appears the same person came back at 3:00 a.m. and chucked a rock at the front door to break the glass. He then ran out with the register and all the cash inside it.

“Definitely a big hit,” the owner, Edmund Lee, said. “We’re a small business and we’re trying to earn whatever we can. But criminals like this, all they do is take everything in less than a minute.”

Lee said he will likely now just take credit cards as payment to avoid having cash inside the store. He also wants harsher punishments for crimes like this to discourage them from happening again.

