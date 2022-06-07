ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Benny The Butcher Hops on Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" for "Welcome to the States"

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenny The Butcher has released a brand new track entitled “Welcome to the States,” which hears him hop on The Alchemist‘s beat for Kendrick Lamar‘s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers cut “We Cry Together.”. The Black Soprano...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Admits He Was 'Confused' When Kanye West & Drake Reconciled

Kendrick Lamar returned on Friday (May 13) with his fifth studio album, the Compton native’s first project since 2017’s DAMN. Titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the 18-track effort is split into two parts and boasts features from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Summer Walker, Blxst and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Kanye West + More In Memorial Day Playlist

JAY-Z celebrated Memorial Day by strengthening his case as a “top-tier playlist creator.”. On Monday (May 30), Hov served up a fresh selection of songs on his preferred streaming platform TIDAL, which he sold to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Block (f.k.a. Square Inc.) for a reported $302 million last May. Named after Montecito, the celebrity enclave in Santa Barbara County, California, the 22-song playlist highlights some of JAY-Z’s favorite songs of 2022 so far.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Complex

The Best Kendrick Lamar Outfits of All Time

Yes, it’s here. It has been nearly five years since Kendrick Lamar released his last studio album Damn. But at last, a new Kendrick Lamar album will finally arrive. Whether you know him best as Kung Fu Kenny, King Kunta, Cornrow Kenny, K-Dot, or King Kendrick, it’s undeniable that Kendrick is already cemented as one of hip-hop’s greatest rappers. And while his bars have constantly received critical acclaim since the days of releasing singles like “Hiiipower ‘’ for Section.80, it’s about time his great sense of style receives some recognition too. While Kendrick isn’t typically put into the same spotlight when it comes to fashion compared to artists like Tyler, the Creator or Playboi Carti, he has pulled off some great fits within the past decade. In some cases, his co-sign even helped blow up some brands that are worn by tons of celebrities today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine On Young Thug: "The Jail Bout To Go Crazy For Bro"

The arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other members of YSL left hip-hop in shock. Thug and Gunna were among the 28 individuals hit with racketeering and gang-related charges in a 56 count indictment. Prosecutors claim YSL is a violent criminal street gang with ties to the Bloods, and Thug is one of three co-founders who established the organization in 2012.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Benny The Butcher
Vibe

JAY-Z Curates New TIDAL Playlist In Celebration Of Memorial Day

Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day. New Hov playlist! https://t.co/r416bQnHD0 #TIDAL ? pic.twitter.com/H4L4pNvaWFMore from VIBE.comCedric The Entertainer Reveals Story Behind "Threats" Skit On Jay-Z's 'The Black Album'Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Kkk#The Black Soprano Family
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Carried the Weight of Atlanta on His Shoulders. Now, It Could Crush Him

Click here to read the full article. The once-triumphant world of Atlanta hip-hop is in a state of emergency. Just days after a far-reaching, 56-count indictment named Young Thug, Gunna, and more than two dozen other artists from YSL’s roster as alleged conspirators in a well-organized criminal organization, the label’s up-and-coming signee Lil Keed passed away on Saturday, May 14th. The cause of his death remains unknown. A protegé of Young Thug, Keed is not named in any indictment, and he was among the first to speak out on the allegations against YSL: In a post on his Instagram days before...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Rapper Ice Cube Is Back With A Multi Picture Deal

Last year, Rapper Ice Cube made headlines for turning down millions of dollars for a film because of vaccination mandates. Now he has signed a multi picture deal with Luminosity Entertainment and the first film is called ‘Cube in My Head.’. The first of these films will be ‘Cube...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Future Drops ‘Puffin On Zooties’ Video

Future has dropped a kaleidoscopic new visual for his I NEVER LIKED YOU track “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ.”. The fan-favorite off Future’s No. 1 album is the latest single to be turned into a music video and strikes a very different tone from the medieval-themed conquest seen in the video for “WAIT FOR U.” The “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ” visual merely finds King Pluto loitering around the streets late at night as he raps bars about his wealth and enjoys the faceless women that accompany him.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Shares His Thoughts On Young Thug & Gunna's RICO Arrest

The latest updates on Young Thug from behind bars from both his ex, Jerika Karlae, and his good friend, Lil Baby, reveal that the "Bubbly" artist is doing his best to remain in good spirits. At this time, both he and Gunna remain locked up in Fulton County without bond, leaving the world without YSL's biggest names for the foreseeable future.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy