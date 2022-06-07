ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Philippines steps up inflation fight with food tariff cuts

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209Fdr_0g2ecVCH00

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Tuesday it has extended until the end of 2022 an executive order that lowers the tariff rate for rice imported from outside Southeast Asia to 35% from 40%-50%.

Racing to tame inflation, the government also cut tariffs on corn and pork and announced the temporary removal of a 7% duty on coal imports, a key fuel in power generation.

The modified tariff schedule, initially issued last year and extended by President Rodrigo Duterte last month, was made public on Tuesday after data showed inflation in May at the highest since November 2018 and above this year’s 2%-4% target band.

The Philippines, which is forecast to be the world’s second-largest rice buyer this year after China, is projected to import 2.8 million tonnes for marketing year 2022/23 to cover a domestic shortfall, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The reduction brings the tariff on rice in line with the prevailing 35% rate for imports from the country’s Southeast Asian neighbours.

The Philippines remains heavily dependent on Vietnam for its import requirements and also buys some volumes from Thailand.

It seldom imports from India, the world’s top exporter, but Manila has recently floated the idea of diversifying its sources for cheaper supply, with Indian rice as an alternative.

Manila’s decision to keep rice tariff rates low comes at a time when Thailand and Vietnam are planning to raise prices, although a top Thai industry official had raised questions over the plan’s viability.

Corn tariff rates have been cut to 5%-15%, effective until end-2022 and reverting to 35%-50% next year, while tariffs on pork products will remain at a lower 15%-25% until year-end and revert to 30%-40% next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Tariffs#Southeast Asian#Indian
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. pledges more visas for Cubans, Haitians at Summit of the Americas

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will spend $314 million to support Venezuelan migrants across the Western Hemisphere and restart programs allowing some Cubans and Haitians to reunite with family members in the United States, U.S. agencies announced on Friday. The announcement was part of a push...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Rising prices may turn Fed into reluctant villain

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The nice-guy central banker has no place in a world of high inflation. Consumer prices in the United States jumped by a forecast-busting 8.6% in May, year-over-year. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell now has little choice but to go bigger on rate hikes, inflicting more pain on people already struggling with high food and gas prices. Doing so is long-term rational, and short-term villainous.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sahal's late strike keeps India's Asian Cup hopes on track

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Sahal Samad's injury-time strike earned India a dramatic 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in Kolkata on Saturday that keeps the country's hopes of qualifying for next year's Asian Cup finals alive. Sunil Chhetri looked to have secured Igor Stimac's side a second straight win after...
SPORTS
Reuters

Taiwan threatens WTO action after China stops grouper fish imports

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy