PLEASURES and Dan Witz Come Together for an Artful Capsule

Following a vivid take on the ZX8000 sneakers, atmos and adidas join forces once again for an exclusive take on the cult-favorite ADIMATIC sneakers. First introduced in 1996, the ADIMATIC skate shoes were brought back into the lineup earlier this year featuring a special commemorative video and lookbook from atmos that recounted the excitement around the sneakers in the ’90s.
Launched in the summer of 2020, Heaven by American designer Marc Jacobs is a subversive sub-label that taps into the angsty emotions of youthful rebellion in the ’90s. Led by Brooklyn-based designer Ava Nirui, Heaven’s collaboration with Dr. Martens reimagines DM’s classic Strap Platform Sandals and Mary Jane shoes.
Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
Fresh from spotlighting its Shanti silhouette alongside Garbstore, KEEN has now released a new Spring/Summer 2022 editorial. As well as introducing the brand’s latest seasonal styles, the editorial also sees KEEN partner with creatives from across the U.K. Dubbed “The Experts,” the creatives — the team behind workspace and...
Los Angeles’ Beverly Center will exclusively showcase Black designers and Black-owned brands during its new EMERGE in Color luxury retail experience, with curation from Maison Black and The Black Fashion Movement. EMERGE in Color, which was thought up by Taubman Vice President of Specialty Leasing Lori McGhee-Curtis, will feature...
Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work.
Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper.
The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
Strength in numbers is the perfect way to describe the footwear line that Kanye West owns with. as it just continues to increase at exponential speeds. And all summer long, the creative polymath will be dishing out a generous slew of new colorways, one being the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 “High-Res Blue” that has just appeared.
What's not to love about optical illusions, right? They're creative, colourful and almost somehow manage to bend your mind. While we're all for rotating horses and upside-down Elon Musks (to name a couple), there's nothing quite like those static illusions that trick the mind. Today's brain-frazzling find is a classic...
The woman behind the world's most famous tarot deck was nearly lost in history. Hold a question in your mind, shuffle, select your cards and see into your future. For centuries, people of all walks of life have turned to tarot to divine what may lay ahead and reach a higher level of self-understanding.
Following the release of her last full-length LP CAPRISONGS, Cheltenham-born singer FKA Twigs has just unveiled a release date and cover art for her next single entitled “Killer.”. Due to release on June 16, Twigs took to social media to tease the new track last night, describing the new...
The first trailer for Prey, the Dan Trachtenberg-directed next chapter in the Predator franchise, has officially arrived. The two-minute preview for the action-thriller sets the scene 300 years in the past, when a Predator threatens the people of the Comanche Nation. Among them, a fierce young woman named Naru becomes a focal point in the plot, as she sets out to hunt and kill the mysterious creature that is targeting her camp. Ultimately, the brave fighter must face off against the vicious alien foe in an epic showdown.
Revered for his textiles, his art and his socialism, William Morris is the celebrated leader of the Arts and Crafts movement, a renowned intellectual who revolutionised decorative art and design in Britain. His wife, Jane, meanwhile, has been relegated to the status of a silent muse. Now, the first joint...
Grand Seiko’s latest horological reflection on the Japanese environment looks to the skies, becoming the latest option for those in the market for a powder blue dial this year. Part of Grand Seiko’s 55th anniversary celebrations of its brand-defining 44GS case shape, the inspiration for the SBGP017’s light blue...
After introduced its classic “Grape” colorway to the Air Max Plus earlier this year, the sportswear behemoth now continues its trend of decorating the silhouette with old themes. Drawing from the Air Tuned Max “Celery” colorway, this “Metallic Copper” edition carries a sense of legacy. The Sean McDowell-designed Air Max Plus model debuted in 1998, one year before the aforementioned Air Tuned Max. While McDowell designed it to be a performance model, it has transcended into playing a significant role in the world of sneakers.
Founded by John Ross of Seventh Heaven, SevenSevenSeven is a new independent magazine name set to launch this week. Arriving in physical copies only with no digital releases, Issue 1 of SevenSevenSeven will be available on sevensevenseven.life June 10, 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EDT). A wider global release will aslo come June 24 at select book stores and newstands.
Click here to read the full article. On the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” young couple Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit a decaying country estate and decide to convert it into a bed and breakfast — the only problem is that it’s inhabited by the spirits of all the people who have died on the property over the past several centuries. The eclectic group of ghosts includes a Prohibition-era crooner (Danielle Pinnock), a 1700s militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones), a ‘60s flower child (Sheila Carrasco), a ‘90s yuppie (Asher Grodman), a sarcastic Lenape tribesman from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza), and...
An art project is bringing colour to the subways of Plympton, in Devon. So far, four subways in the Chaddlewood area of Plympton have been transformed by artist Mrs Murals. The latest instalment shows a large Kingfisher emerging from water with a fish, along with some plastic netting. The Kingfisher...
Click here to read the full article. The Getty Foundation in Los Angeles has awarded 15 grants, totaling nearly $1.3 million, for exhibitions, publications, digital projects, and workshops related to prints and drawings.
The awards are part of the foundation’s Paper Project initiative, which was started in 2018 to support the professional development of curators studying the graphic arts.
This year’s grantees include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Courtauld in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut. International recipients of the awards include the MAC Lima Instituto de Arte...
