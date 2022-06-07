ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cowboy wrangles loose cow on busy Oklahoma City highway

By Kilee Thomas
KOCO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — It wasn’t a typical Monday morning for a cowboy tasked with wrangling a loose cow on a busy Oklahoma highway. The cow was on the loose on an interstate in Oklahoma...

www.koco.com

koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
107.3 PopCrush

Relax, Unplug & Unwind at Oklahoma’s Premier Glampground Getaway!

If you're looking for Oklahoma's premier glamping site you'll find it in Lawton, OK. at Adventure Born Glampgrounds. Technically it's outside the city limits near Lake Lawtonka and the Wichita Mountains but it's still considered to be a part of Lawton. This place is amazing and unlike any other comfort camping "glamping" grounds, you've ever seen. The perfect staycation for a romantic weekend or family vacation!
KOCO

Oklahoma City officers save stranded kayakers in Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officers rushed to save stranded kayakers in the middle of Lake Hefner. Due to high winds and choppy water, three men capsized in their kayak. The rescue was captured on video. Open the player above for the full video from the Oklahoma City Police...
KOCO

Person stabbed during altercation in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 22nd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said they found a stabbing victim and took him to a hospital.
NewsBreak
classiccountry1070.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
KOCO

Oklahoma City officials investigate body found in river

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City officials are investigating after a body washed up on a river. On Wednesday evening, Oklahoma City Fire Department retrieved a body from the river near Interstate 40 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire used a rescue team and raft. The fire department said...
KFOR

One more round of storms tonight, then hot!

One last round of overnight storms is possible tonight, mainly in western and southern Oklahoma. Here’s a look at future radar. Storms will move in from the Texas panhandle around midnight, and move southeast. OKC may very well avoid thunderstorms as the complex goes southwest with another possible far east.
KXII.com

ODOT says I-35 traffic will get worse if changes aren’t made

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will see more and more frustrating traffic along I-35 in the coming decades. ODOT said traffic on I-35 is getting worse, especially near Thackerville and between Oklahoma City and Purcell. “It provides a...
visitokc.com

Cruise Down the Oklahoma River

Perhaps the most unique thing about Oklahoma River Cruises is that its vessels operate on what used to be an empty riverbed that often had to be mowed!. The Oklahoma River, named in 2004, is a 7-mile section of the North Canadian River that flows through the middle of Oklahoma City. In 2004, three low water computer-controlled dams and two remotely operated locks were installed to maintain adequate water levels for vessels to travel the 7-mile stretch. This has transformed the previously empty river basin into a series of rivers bordered by beautiful, landscaped areas, trails and recreational facilities.
KOCO

Oklahoma City child, teenager shot in their home overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — A child and a teenager in Oklahoma City were shot in their home overnight. The shooting occurred near Northwest 53rd Street and North Meridian Avenue at an apartment complex. The suspect is still on the run. The suspect opened fire at a window at an apartment...
