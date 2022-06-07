ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Do First in Diablo Immortal

By Jake Su
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time to stop evil is upon us yet again, and should you choose the path of the Neplahem, you will once again be facing an overwhelming horde of demons that will do everything they can to stop you. As the first Diablo game to feature MMO elements and is free-to-play,...

Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds beginner's guide: Time to save the kingdom

Impressively earning $100 million in the first 11 days during Asia's launch period, we've been looking forward to a global release of Level-5 and Netmarble's brewed up new MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for some time. Now that it's officially available across the globe for mobile and PC gamers, many of us are ready to embark on a magical journey full of wonder in what may be one of the best MMOs on Android, as it's certainly the prettiest.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery, Shadows and Immortals explained

The Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery is a special, chance-and-skill-based mechanic wherein players can apply and try out for the Shadows faction, and from there try and apply for the superior Immortals faction, both of which have their own advantages over simply being a default "adventurer", but neither of which are easy to get into. The Shadow Lottery can be accessed via an NPC in Westmarch, while the Immortals require you to beat existing Immortal players when you're a Shadow, as part of the Rite of Exile. Whether you're joining the Shadows or the Immortals factions in Diablo Immortal, it's an incredibly complex process that we'll lay out in further detail below.
DIABLO, CA
GeekyGadgets

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Is BioWare’s New RPG

It is not Dragon Age 4. Developer BioWare has revealed a new name for the upcoming RPG that will be known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. A blog post announcing the title also goes into a possible meaning behind the name. It’s a reference to Solas, AKA The Dread Wolf, who shares a moniker with the game, although with a slight difference in spelling.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 6, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
technewstoday.com

Best Warhammer Games Until Today

The Warhammer games have entertained us with table games, books, and videogame. Moreover, with the ever-changing times, Warhammer has not failed to adapt with time and delivered us one of the best gaming experiences possible. Since the first edition, the story of the Warhammer has been in constant motion. Initially,...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Watch Activision's New "Ultimate Team" Teaser for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II'

After announcing an official release date, Activision is gearing up to unveil a “worldwide reveal” of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on June 8, according to a new teaser. The new “Ultimate Team” visual does not reveal too much about the forthcoming title, though it does feature members of the international spec ops unit Task Force 141 preparing for battle. Activision previously confirmed several characters that will play substantial roles in the game, including John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Leak Reveals Controversial Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Coming to PC

A new Steam leak has revealed that a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is coming to PC and seemingly coming to the digital storefront very soon. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Nintendo's first-party exclusives -- are never going to come to PC, third-party Switch exclusives have shown that they can migrate to other platforms. The latest example of this seems to be Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, which seems not only Steam bound, but it looks like it's coming to the PC storefront today.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2' Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look With First Developer Update Trailer

After revealing the game with a CGI trailer back in December last year, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have now followed up with their first developer update trailer of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 over at Games Workshop‘s Warhammer Skulls event. Featured above, the new clip offers fans glimpses of previously unreleased footage and screenshots of the game’s various environments, highlighting iconic machines of war and Imperial emblems such as the Thunderhawk Gunship that we saw Captain Titus ride into battle on back in the announcement trailer and a massive statue of an ancient Ultramarine.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals First Gameplay in New Trailer

Activision and Infinity Ward have today revealed the first gameplay footage from this year's upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The trailer in question highlights the campaign of the game and gives us a taste of where the story of Modern Warfare 2 will be going this time around. And while the footage that we see in this video on its own is notable, Activision has also confirmed some other big pieces of information about the game prior to its launch this year.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Update Games on PS4 and PS5

You’ll see two ways when you learn how to update games on PS4 and PS5. You can let it happen automatically or update individual titles manually. All you need is an internet connection and the latest software update for the system. Every file comes through the PlayStation Store, so there’s no need to visit other web pages to get an update.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

COD: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta: How to Get Early Access

In addition to dropping the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II World Reveal Trailer and making it available for pre-order, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the upcoming game's Open Beta. As with most betas, this will be a large-scale test where players can get hands-on experience with a pre-release...
