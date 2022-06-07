ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

7 Tips & Tricks for Beginners in Diablo Immortal

By Kristina Ebanez
Twinfinite
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast world of Diablo Immortal can be a lot to take in when starting the game. Choosing the right class type and exploring the inventory mechanics are just some of the few things you need to learn initially. To help you with this process, we’ve put together some tips and...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds beginner's guide: Time to save the kingdom

Impressively earning $100 million in the first 11 days during Asia's launch period, we've been looking forward to a global release of Level-5 and Netmarble's brewed up new MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for some time. Now that it's officially available across the globe for mobile and PC gamers, many of us are ready to embark on a magical journey full of wonder in what may be one of the best MMOs on Android, as it's certainly the prettiest.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Video Game#Barbarian
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal Necromancer: a complete spell overview

Diablo Immortal controller support: how to set it up. The Diablo Immortal Necromancer sees the fan-favorite class get a new iteration on mobile platforms. However, do you have it in you to master raising the dead to do your bidding?. If you’re all about commanding death itself and tearing apart...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
E! News

The New Resident Evil Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. The Umbrella Corporation is out for blood. The new trailer for Netflix's Resident Evil dropped June 6 and it promises plenty of zombies, drama and horrifying monsters. And we mean very horrifying. "They said the world would end in 2036," a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
SVG

The Big Thing Fans Are Excited For With Spider-Man Remastered On PC

"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" and "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" swung onto PlayStation systems to widespread praise for its web of intense combat, silk-smooth graphics, stellar voice-acting and a myriad of other qualities cited by critics. Insomniac's "Spider-Man" games have only continued to draw in new players, collectively selling over 33 million copies as recently as last month, according to the official PlayStation blog.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

The Greatest Assassin’s Creed Assassin Of All Time

Believe it or not, 2022 marks the 15th anniversary of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series. And, oh boy, have we ever done a lot of murdering in that time. But it’s not just the series’ trademark hidden blades that serve as the ultimate weapon in the battle against the Templars, but also the avatar who wields them - which is to say, the character that we control, as the player of these games. And there’s been a few of those, too, from the original game of 2007’s Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad, stabbing up folk in the late 12th century, to 2020’s Valhalla and its Viking protagonist Eivor.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Diablo Immortal Best Classes Ranked

In the Diablo series, figuring out which class to commit to deems a daunting task. This rings especially true for players unfamiliar with the pros and cons of each respective class. Some are close ranged tanks, while certain classes excel at destroying from afar. Though there are no bad classes, there are definitely aspects that some classes work better at than others. So to help players understand the benefits of each class, here are the Diablo Immortal Best Classes Ranked from Best to Worst.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery, Shadows and Immortals explained

The Diablo Immortal Shadow Lottery is a special, chance-and-skill-based mechanic wherein players can apply and try out for the Shadows faction, and from there try and apply for the superior Immortals faction, both of which have their own advantages over simply being a default "adventurer", but neither of which are easy to get into. The Shadow Lottery can be accessed via an NPC in Westmarch, while the Immortals require you to beat existing Immortal players when you're a Shadow, as part of the Rite of Exile. Whether you're joining the Shadows or the Immortals factions in Diablo Immortal, it's an incredibly complex process that we'll lay out in further detail below.
DIABLO, CA
SVG

This Small Detail May Connect The Resident Evil 4 Remake And Village

Announced at PlayStation's June 2 State of Play event, the remake of "Resident Evil 4" has been met with much fanfare due to the game being a more modern take on one of the best "Resident Evil" games. The remake's announcement came well after one of the game's original voice actors accidentally leaked its development, ending months of speculation. Predictably, the official reveal trailer for the "Resident Evil 4" remake has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 2 million views on PlayStation's YouTube channel. And in typical gamer fashion, people have been sweeping the trailer with a fine-tooth comb looking for any surprises the game may have in store.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Golfie’ adds a fun roguelike twist to the worst sport ever created

Unfinished Business is NME’s weekly column about the weird and wonderful world of Early Access games. This week, Rick Lane putts his troubles aside in Golfie. Golf, like chess, is a game that’s best when you fuck around with it. Regular golf is a tedious hike through a manicured wasteland, littered with sagging men who talk about things like “growth strategies” and “shareholder returns”. It’s a game fundamentally built around excluding people, that only lets you in to play once you’ve proved yourself a pliant thrall of the status quo.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase. Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Demo Out Today

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo is out now as the game approaches its full release this month of June 2022. The Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes demo came out at the same time as the game’s latest trailer – and it showcased one of the biggest reveals about the game since its announcement back in February. The new, fourth house that was introduced in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Cindered Shadows DLC, the Ashen Wolves, will also appear in the game. Thankfully they didn’t keep this fourth house behind a DLC – we’re sure that that would have caused bitter and negative reactions from fans.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 lands on Xbox

If you enjoy a good scare you may be interested to know that True Fear Forsaken Souls Part 2 is now available on Xbox and if you are new to the series a free demo is available to try out before you part with your hard own cash. Although the game is only priced at $9 for Xbox. Check out the trailer embedded below to learn more about the point-and-click adventure which is already been available on PC via Steam. “True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 is the sequel to one of the best rated horror escape games, acclaimed for its story and the atmosphere of horror mystery.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2' Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look With First Developer Update Trailer

After revealing the game with a CGI trailer back in December last year, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have now followed up with their first developer update trailer of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 over at Games Workshop‘s Warhammer Skulls event. Featured above, the new clip offers fans glimpses of previously unreleased footage and screenshots of the game’s various environments, highlighting iconic machines of war and Imperial emblems such as the Thunderhawk Gunship that we saw Captain Titus ride into battle on back in the announcement trailer and a massive statue of an ancient Ultramarine.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy