ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Anesa Blanton

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The visitation for a Breathitt County football player who died unexpectedly is 6 p.m. on Thursday. Jason Blake Perry died Sunday, June 5, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. The 16-year-old had just completed his sophomore year at Breathitt County High School. The cause...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a day after his transfer to North Laurel, Trent Noah was back on the court. The former Harlan County guard had his first appearance in blue and green in the Jaguars’ scrimmage against Middlesboro.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From high school to college, All-American basketball player Johnny Cox saw success on the court. That success did not start in the spotlight, but rather in Eastern Kentucky as a hard working young man. “I was having to work growing up. It was all work hard...
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers have a new leader. After more than five years as an assistant, Kris Mills has been named the new head basketball coach at Knox Central High School. Mills played for the Panthers in the early 2000s. He replaces Tony Patterson, who stepped...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Tonya Jones opened Moon Light Pathways, she knew she wanted the space to be an open door for everyone seeking love and light. The business, a metaphysical store in Pikeville, offers crystals, spirituality items, books, a salt lamp room, candles and more. “There’s lots of...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A few months ago, it was unknown when or if the Levi Jackson State Park pool would be opening this summer due to mechanical problems. ”Structural problems, mechanical problems and we called in a company that did a complete survey on the pool and identified every area that should be replaced,” Mackey Williams, Parks and Recreation Director, City of London Tourism said.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - People hunting down deals in Perry County have a new place to look, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens a new location in Hazard. More than 200 shoppers flooded the store after the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning. “Turnout’s been really solid. More than we anticipated...
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Part of the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway will be under a width restriction until early July, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. A bridge deck repair will force the highway to have narrowed lanes. The eastbound road was restricted on June 6, and the...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The town of Krypton, Kentucky had some “super” visitors Wednesday. Superman fanatics from surrounding areas are traveling to a Superman convention being held in Metropolis, Illinois. Some fans made an “out of this world” detour on their travels. The small town in...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With heavy hearts, a community mourned the loss of one of their own. Hundreds of people, including family, dear friends and fellow officers from around the region, filled the inside of Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening to pay their final respects to Deputy Thomas Baker -- a loving father, husband, and protector in his community.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jay J Fultz and Rhonda Hall were once in the shoes of many clients they have. “I spent 14 and a half years in active addiction,” Fultz said. “In the beginning I had some health issues, the doctor I was seeing at the time probably meant well but you know when you’re getting a boo coo of drugs and when you run out, there’s no problem with going back,” Hall said.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a non-profit that delivers free, no-barrier, pop-up clinics offering dental, vision and medical services in communities across the country. The clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health. ”It really is a big operation,...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pikeville Police Department are looking for suspects who were involved in a motorcycle chase earlier this week. On June 6, Pikeville Police officers tried to stop a man and woman who were fleeing on a motorcycle toward US 119. Police have since identified...
'He could always find the good in people': Fallen Nicholas Co. Deputy's nephew honors uncle. WATCH | UK Army ROTC honors soldiers of WWII on anniversary of D-Day Updated: 12 hours ago. On...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Another chemical nerve agent destroyed, and one more to go. Officials with the Blue Grass Chemical Outreach Office have announced all the VX rockets stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot have been neutralized. “Just have lots like exploding and bangs every now and then. The...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts have less than two months to place a school resource officer in every school. An SRO in Powell County says he doesn’t know how districts and police departments will be able to fund this. They’ve even started to apply for state grants to find the money somewhere.
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are excited for the future as a project to lift up the Martin community- in more ways than one- continues its second phase. The Army Corps of Engineers Martin Flood Project is working to take down the old structures in the downtown area and lift up the land to target flood concerns on the city’s Main Street.
Oneida, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened around 5 p.m. on Monday. KSP Post 11, London Post was called about a one-car crash on KY 11 in the Oneida area. After an initial investigation, troopers said Frank Hudson, 80, was driving north on...
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man wanted for murder by authorities in Tennessee has been arrested in Ashland, Kentucky and booked into the Boyd County Detention Center. Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police confirms Bradley Miller, 43, was arrested Monday evening. Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in...
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family is mourning the loss of a young man who died Sunday after a day of fun at Paintsville Lake. Brianna Webb, the sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb, called his death heartbreaking. “He was the sweetest guy,” she said. “He’d give anyone the shirt off...
