ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Anesa Blanton

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jay J Fultz and Rhonda Hall were once in the shoes of many clients they have. “I spent 14 and a half years in active addiction,” Fultz said. “In the beginning I had some health issues, the doctor I was seeing at the time probably meant well but you know when you’re getting a boo coo of drugs and when you run out, there’s no problem with going back,” Hall said.

HAZARD, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO