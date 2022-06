Fans knew quite some time ago that iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund would be appearing in Season 4 of the series, though his role in the adventure had been kept tightly under wraps. The actor recently recalled to The Hollywood Reporter that when he had confirmed a minor detail about the character at a convention appearance, Netflix was quick to contact the star to let him know he had shared some news that wasn't intended to be public. Now that Englund's role in the project has been revealed, fans can judge for themselves whether the actor really spoiled details about the latest season. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix and Volume 2 debuts on July 1st.

