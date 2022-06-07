Monday, June 6th-Area Baseball Stats

Griswold 16, Essex 0

The Tigers get their first win of the year and do it in lopsided fashion. A nine-run 3rd inning ended things early. Cody Dorscher and Zander Luft combined on a 1-hit shutout. Cash Turner was 2/3 with a double, triple, and one RBI. Zane Johnson went 2/2 with a double and triple. Johnson drove in two runs. Cody Dorscher was 2/3 with a triple. Nollan Smith posted a 2/3 night with a double and drove in a run.

Atlantic 3, Creston 1

Creston 7, Atlantic 5

Tanner O’Brien drove in two runs in the game one win for Atlantic. Easton O’Brien, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Garrett McLaren, and Tanner O’Brien all singled. Jayden Proehl pitched all seven innings for the win. He allowed four hits, two walks, and one earned run with four strikeouts.

In the Trojan’s game two loss, Ethan Sturm and Wyatt Redinbaugh each had two hits. Easton O’Brien struck a double. Tanner O’Brien drove in two runs.

Audubon 12, Logan-Magnolia 1

Aaron Olsen, Evan Alt, Cooper Nielsen, and Gavin Larsen all had two hits apiece for the Wheelers. Gavin Smith and Gavin Larsen each doubled. Cooper Nielsen had two doubles. Jay Remsburg drove in three runs. Freshman Carson Meaike went all five innings on the hill with three hits, one earned run, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Underwood 12, Riverside 1

Nate Messerschmidt scored Riverside’s lone run in the 2nd inning. Kaeden Pleas had the only hit of the game for the Bulldogs. Underwood got doubles from Easton Eledge, Nick Hackett, and Jake Reimer, while Mason Boothby hit a triple.

Missouri Valley 6, AHSTW 2

Brayden Lund went 2/3. Nick Denning, Jacob Coon, Kolby Weis, and Blake Akers all had one hit.