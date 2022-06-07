10-man tag to headline this week's NJPW Strong episode

Not many people have been surrounded by as much wrestling controversy in 2022 as MJF. MJF has been with AEW since its inception, eliminating three people in the Casino Battle Royal won by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Over three years, fans started calling MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who all competed on AEW’s first show, the “four pillars” of AEW due to their age and popularity. Since AEW began, Jungle Boy has won the Tag Titles alongside Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express, Darby has won the TNT Title while being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and Sammy Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three occasions. MJF is the only pillar to have not held championship gold at this point.

