10-man tag to headline this week's NJPW Strong episode

By Ethan Renner
f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-man tag team bout headlines this week's NJPW Strong show, the first in a series of episodes taped last month in Philadelphia. In the main event, Bullet Club's Jay White, Karl Anderson,...

www.f4wonline.com

411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Confirms Pec Surgery Date, Is Attacked By Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clips)

The date of Cody Rhodes’ surgery for his torn pectoral tendon was confirmed on tonight’s Raw, shortly before he was assaulted by Seth Rollins. On Monday night’s show, Rhodes came out to address his injury and announced that he wanted to compete at WWE Money in the Bank to win a WWE Championship match. It was noted by Corey Graves that Rhodes will undergo surgery on Wednesday.
WWE
PWMania

Title Match Revealed for WWE Money In The Bank, Updated Line-up

The first title match for WWE Money In The Bank has been officially revealed. Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on tonight’s RAW. WWE then announced Ripley vs....
Fightful

Matt Riddle Challenges Roman Reigns To A Future WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

Riddle has his sights set on The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline. During the June 6 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle appeared on Miz TV and accused Miz of being dragged around by his wife, Maryse. Riddle teased that Miz has "tiny balls." Maryse, ever the supportive wife, insisted her husband has huge balls. Riddle, and the Green Bay audience, then dared Miz to prove it. Riddle, showing his own testicular fortitude, laid down a challenge to the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, desiring a future match for Roman's gold.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Cardona Discusses MJF – AEW Controversy

Not many people have been surrounded by as much wrestling controversy in 2022 as MJF. MJF has been with AEW since its inception, eliminating three people in the Casino Battle Royal won by ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. Over three years, fans started calling MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who all competed on AEW’s first show, the “four pillars” of AEW due to their age and popularity. Since AEW began, Jungle Boy has won the Tag Titles alongside Luchasaurus as Jurassic Express, Darby has won the TNT Title while being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Sting, and Sammy Guevara has won the TNT Championship on three occasions. MJF is the only pillar to have not held championship gold at this point.
WWE
411mania.com

Will Ospreay & United Empire Appear On AEW Dynamite, Attack FTR & Trent

Will Ospreay has jumped across the Forbidden Door, with the NJPW star and his stable appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Ospreay come out and distracted Trent and FTR as they talked about how Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan ruined last month’s ROH Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend And AEW Manager Says MJF’s Promo “Made Me Sick”

Put him down as not a fan. There are certain promos and interviews which resonate with fans for one reason or another. It might be the delivery, it might be the context and it might be what is being said, but sometimes it can be everything coming together. That was the case with a promo last week, but it seems that one wrestling legend was certainly not impressed.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Updated Card (June 8)

AEW continued to build toward its Forbidden Door crossover event with New Japan on this week's AEW Dynamite, confirming a few matches for the show while teasing others. One-half of the AEW Interim World Championship match was confirmed as Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the show's main event after O'Reilly won a Casino Battle Royale earlier in the night. Mox will face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at New Japan's Dominion pay-per-view this Sunday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Thunder Rosa Confirms She Nearly Accepted Non-Wrestling WWE Role

Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women’s Champion, a title she would not have won if she accepted WWE’s past offer. Rosa has been the Champion since March 16, 2022, when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the title. This was Rosa’s second match against Baker for the title, failing in her first match against the dentist at AEW “Revolution” in Orlando, Florida just 10 days prior to capturing the gold. The two wrestlers competed in an unsanctioned lights-out match a year prior to Rosa winning the title, a match where Rosa won as well.
WWE
Yardbarker

John Cena returning to WWE on June 27 Raw

John Cena will return to Raw on the June 27 Raw in Laredo, Texas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE television debut. WWE announced during tonight's Raw episode that Cena will return in three weeks for his first appearance with the company since a September 2021 show in Madison Square Garden.
LAREDO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Dana Brooke Defeats Top WWE Star In 24/7 Title Match On Raw

Since Becky Lynch hasn’t found a way to defeat Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title, she diverted her attention to a new title on tonight’s “Raw”. A normal singles match between Dana Brooke and Lynch quickly became chaotic when the 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa was evading superstars from the back and slid inside the ring. That’s when Dana Brooke secured him in a pinning maneuver and became the 24/7 Champion once again.
WWE
411mania.com

Hiroshi Tanahashi Invites CM Punk To Face Him At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Hiroshi Tanahashi is not getting his match with CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, so he has an alternate plan: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Tanahashi was scheduled to face Punk at the June 26th PPV, but as announced by Punk on Friday’s AEW Rampage he must undergo surgery to fix an injury and will not be able to compete at the show.
WWE
PWMania

New Match and More Confirmed for MLW Battle Riot IV, Updated Card

For Battle Riot IV, MLW has announced Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake. At Battle Riot IV, the MLW featherweight division action will continue with Valkyrie vs. Blake, as well as Scarlett Bordeaux’s in-ring debut. Scarlett’s opponent has yet to be determined. In a match that will appear in...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal On Comparisons Between Black & Gold WWE NXT And AEW

William Regal was synonymous with WWE NXT since the brand’s creation, with his role as the shows General Manager and several roles in recruiting and helping bring in new talent. Unfortunately for Regal, he was let go by WWE earlier this year in January, citing the change from NXT to NXT 2.0 as a major reason why.
WWE
411mania.com

PCO On When His Impact Wrestling Contract Expires, Hopes AEW Uses ROH As Its Own Brand

PCO recently revealed when his Impact Wrestling contract is done with and weighed in on AEW’s purchase of ROH. PCO, himself a veteran of Ring of Honor, spoke with the Juice Pro Wrestling Podcast and revealed that his Impact contract is up in October and he intends to be fully committed to them until then. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 6/10/2022

The June 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night after Dynamite went off the air at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. The following are full spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:. – Taz, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are the announcers. – Eddie Kingston pinned Jake Hager with two...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
ClutchPoints

Adam Page, Adam Cole want Okada’s IWGP Championship in AEW

After turning in a fantastic win over David Finlay, Adam Page was handed a microphone to address his adoring AEW fans. “Hanger,” in his first in-ring appearance since losing the AEW World Championship, addressed the elephant in the room, his chances of earning a rematch, and the fact that there is, in fact, more than one world championship in professional wrestling. With no chance to compete for AEW’s top prize in his immediate future, Page announced his intentions to instead challenge for the belt currently held by Kazuchika Okada, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship of New Japan Pro Wrestling.
WWE

