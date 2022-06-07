Mobile native Chris Samuels named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot was released Monday and Mobile’s Chris Samuels is one of 80 former players to make the list.

The Shaw High School graduate was a unanimous All-American in 1999. Samuels was one of the best offensive tackles in University of Alabama football history, earning numerous awards, including: the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, Outland Trophy and first-team All-SEC honors during his career.

Samuels was a 6-time Pro-Bowler while starting for Washington from 2000-2009. Samuaels was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

The College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January 2023.

