ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile native Chris Samuels named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Randy Patrick
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00g0wa_0g2eZ0CC00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot was released Monday and Mobile’s Chris Samuels is one of 80 former players to make the list.

The Shaw High School graduate was a unanimous All-American in 1999. Samuels was one of the best offensive tackles in University of Alabama football history, earning numerous awards, including: the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, Outland Trophy and first-team All-SEC honors during his career.

Samuels was a 6-time Pro-Bowler while starting for Washington from 2000-2009. Samuaels was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

The College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

3 Mobile players on National Championship Baseball Team

(WKRG) — Pearl River Community College in Mississippi won the Division II National Junior College Championship in Oklahoma Saturday, June 4. Three players on the team are from Mobile including John Bell, Gabe Broadus and Will Passeau.  Griffin Bell and Broadus played high school baseball at Faith Academy while Will played at St. Paul’s. All three […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Satsuma football coach Ray Nelson steps down after 4 seasons

Ray Nelson has stepped down as head football coach at Satsuma High School. The former Theodore High and Samford University quarterback told AL.com on Tuesday it was time to hit the “reset button.”. “It was a tough decision, no doubt,” Nelson said. “I talked myself in and out of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Samuels
WKRG News 5

University of South Alabama police chief placed on administrative leave

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief has been placed on administrative leave according to the Univesity of South Alabama. Zeke Aull has been the campus police chief since 2010. Aull took the position after Normand Gamache resigned to move to New York. Prior to becoming the police chief of South, […]
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Alabama

A Saraland restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Alabama. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Barnyard Buffet as the top choice for Alabama. "At the popular down-home Southern-style Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, Alabama, you’ll...
WALA-TV FOX10

Tuition changes happening at University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuition is changing for both online and in-person classes at the University of South Alabama. But one is going up and the other is going down. The proposed plan for in-person undergraduate classes would go up $15 per credit hour for both this coming fall semester and then again the following year.
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Alabama#American Football#Shaw High School#All American#Sec#Jacobs Blocking Trophy#Pro Bowler#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Basketball tournament brings hundreds to Mobile, helps learn life skills

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The sixth annual Ballin’ on the Bay basketball tournament wraps in Mobile today. As teams go home there’s an added benefit–teaching skills for life that keep teens leading productive lives. “It helps the kids within the city and helps team sportsmanship,” said Mobile Hornets Sports Director Sherwonda Southall. That sportsman can […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Explosion training at Hurlburt Field expected Thursday

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents near the Hurlburt Field Range should expect to hear loud booms and feel the vibrations from a training detonation on Thursday morning, June 9, according to an Air Force news release. There will be approximately six detonations starting around 8 a.m. conducted by the 823rd REDHORSE squadron in regards […]
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtvy.com

Bomb threat email targets homes, offices of Alabama officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway by the FBI after multiple media outlets across the state received a bomb threat email Tuesday indicating explosive devices had been planted at the homes and offices of multiple state officials, among others. The email, with the subject line “We placed bombs...
MONTGOMERY, AL
utv44.com

USA Police Chief put on leave

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — University of South Alabama Police Chief Zeke Aull is on administrative leave. The university has not said why and released a limited statement Wednesday morning. "University Police Chief Zeke Aull is on administrative leave pending the resolution of a personnel matter. The University has no...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
utv44.com

Jefferson Davis Day: "There's nothing racist about it"

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some say it's all about keeping southern history alive ... others say it's time to move on. "Why would they think it was a racist holiday...There's nothing racist about it," said Spokesperson for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Joe Ringhoffer. Ringhoffer added, it's important...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy