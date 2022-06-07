ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Darren Helm: Faceoff win yields assist Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Helm notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon hits Artturi Lehkonen with ultimate praise after OT goal to reach Stanley Cup Final

For the first time in over 20 years, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Finals after Artturi Lehkonen became the newest hero of the Avs with his game-winning goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals series against the Edmonton Oilers. Lehkonen did not just booked the Avalanche a ticket to the grandest stage of the NHL, but also made Colorado’s front office look incredibly good.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado Avalanche advance to first Stanley Cup Final since 2001

The Avalanche beat the Oilers, 6-5 in overtime, on Monday night in Edmonton to complete the sweep in the Western Conference Finals and advance to their first Stanley Cup in more than 20 years.Highlight: Artturi Lehkonen netted the OT game-winner, the second straight season he's scored the goal that sent his team to the final (Canadiens last year).Star of the night: 23-year-old Cale Makar (one goal, four assists) became the seventh defenseman in NHL history, and first since Al MacInnis in 1994, with five points in a playoff game.State of play: The Avalanche are the first team since the 2003...
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano out 'for now' with injury

The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games so far in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, a feat made even more impressive by the storm of injuries the team has been forced to endure. Defenseman Samuel Girard was knocked out for the rest of the playoffs against St. Louis, and star center Nazem Kadri is not expected to return for the rest of the playoffs either as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Now, you can add another name to that list. Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out “for now,” according to coach Jared Bednar. (as relayed by The Denver Gazette’s Vinny Benedetto) Bednar adds that Cogliano’s injury is a “similar situation” to Kadri’s.
DENVER, CO
NHL

How Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche were built

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 with a 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday. Two players who have played at least one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season...
NHL
Yardbarker

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor Wins Lady Byng Award

On Monday evening, the National Hockey League made the announcement that Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor is the 2021-22 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner. As voted upon by the membership of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, the player selected is adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability over the course of the NHL’s regular season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: David Jiříček

The immediate knee-jerk reaction to the Detroit Red Wings drafting eighth overall in the 2022 draft is that they need to target a high-end forward with the pick, with the preference being a center rather than a winger. After selecting Moritz Seider sixth overall in 2019 and Simon Edvinsson sixth overall in 2021, the Red Wings seemingly have the pillars of their defensive core already in the organization, and that’s not even mentioning the other intriguing defensive prospects they have in their system. So why in the world would they use another top-10 pick on a defenseman this year?
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings celebrate 25th anniversary of the 1997 Stanley Cup

Kris Draper, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy and Mike Vernon talk through their memories from the 1997 Stanley Cup winning team. Twenty-five years ago today - June 7, 1997 - the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year title drought by completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers to earn the 1997 Stanley Cup championship.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Joakim Kemell

The Detroit Red Wings will have a wide variety of top-end prospects available to them in this year’s draft as they look to pick one of their next franchise centerpieces at eighth overall. The 2022 NHL Draft is considered by many to be on the weaker side with a lack of a sure-fire superstar at the top of the draft like Connor McDavid (2015 Draft) or Connor Bedard (2023 Draft). However, the first round is quite deep, so there should be plenty of excellent prospects who slip all the way to the playoff teams at the bottom of the opening round.
DETROIT, MI
