ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Nets goal Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Toews scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Blues 2021-22 Report Cards: Robert Bortuzzo

The St. Louis Blues 2021-22 season represented a major transition for the franchise. No longer a stout defensive team built from the blue line out, they finished second in the NHL in goals scored, with nine forwards recording 20-plus goals. Though the season came to an end in a six-game defeat to the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, there are plenty of highs and lows to reflect on. In this series, we’ll evaluate each player who played 10 or more games with the team (as well as the head coach and general manager), grading their individual performance and looking at their future with the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves with back spasm

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to a back spasm. This is good news for Arizona, as the outfielder is unlikely to miss significant time given the nature of the injury. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Senators’ 2022 NHL Draft Target: Cutter Gauthier

Despite being one of the youngest teams in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators have already carved out an identity for themselves as being tough to play against and a lot of fun to watch. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk, the team has become an in-your-face opponent that never gives up, no matter the odds. It’s one reason why fans have seen them surge at the end of both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons; even though they were eliminated from playoff contention, they pushed themselves to the brink to steal a few more wins.
NHL
CBS Chicago

Wolves shut out Stockton Heat, take 3-0 lead in AHL Western Conference Finals

STOCKTON, Calif. (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves are on the brink of a sweep after a Game 3 shutout in their AHL Western Conference Finals series with the Stockton Heat. The game was scoreless late in the second. With under 45 seconds left in the period, former Blackhawk Richard Panik got the Wolves on board. The Wolves scored again in the third, and Stefan Noesen scored one more goal with an empty net, the AHL reported. The Wolves won 3-0.
STOCKTON, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Re-Signing Kulak Should Be a High Priority This Offseason

The Edmonton Oilers brought in a solid player at the deadline for their third defensive pairing: Brett Kulak. Many argued that general manager Ken Holland gave up too much to acquire a third-pairing defenceman, but the 2022 second-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick, and William Lagesson were very much worth it.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Prospect Report: Daccord, Winterton, Melanson & More

The postseason is winding down for most of the Seattle Kraken’s prospect pool. Their shared American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Charlotte Checkers, have been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs. Of their three prospects playing in juniors, only one has hockey yet to play, while one finished up playoffs in Finland. This edition won’t be a season wrap-up but will wrap up those who’ve already finished playing and look at whose teams are still alive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Devon Toews
CBS Sports

Reds' Brandon Drury: Back in action

Drury (Achilles) will return to the lineup Thursday against Arizona, batting second and playing third base, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Drury was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with right Achilles soreness, but the problem evidently wasn't a particularly significant one. He'll hope to recapture the form he showed immediately prior to the injury, when he hit .444 with three homers in his first seven games in June.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

New York Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil game-time decisions

The New York Rangers are getting ready to for a pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the series tied at two, the Blueshirts could be without their second and third line centers for the matchup. Ryan Strome tried valiantly to get into the...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers Need Zibanejad, Copp to Step up With Strome, Chytil Injured

The New York Rangers have faced plenty of adversity this season, and once again, they are in a tough position as key centers Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil are injured. This postseason, Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp have repeatedly stepped up, and they will need to continue to do so in order to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Avalanche
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Hits setback

Matz (shoulder) has yet to throw off of a mound, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz was expected to throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, but it appears those plans are now on hold after his setback. It was already determined the left-hander would need a rehab appearance, but he'll need to build back up a bit and begin a throwing program before that can happen. As such, Matz shouldn't be expected back until late June at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Questionable Coaching Decisions Were Costly Against the Avalanche

Now that the dust has settled, I can acknowledge that head coach Jay Woodcroft turned the Edmonton Oilers’ season around when he took over the bench on Feb. 11. The Oilers were outside of a playoff spot when he took over, and the team went 26-9-3 the rest of the regular season, and he guided them to the Western Conference Final. He was tremendous, and he should be one of the team’s biggest off-season re-signings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jake Walsh: Optioned to Triple-A

Walsh was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Walsh was called up Sunday but failed to pitch in the team's win over the Cubs before being sent back to Memphis on Tuesday. The reliever will return to Triple-A where he owns a 1.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 22 punchouts over 15 frames in 12 appearances this season. The move cleared a roster spot for Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
MLB
NHL

Avalanche's Western Conference Final Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 after completing the sweep over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Western Conference Final. The methodical effort from the Avalanche reflected that of an ultra-determined group, who utilized and executed a 'next man up' mentality when the stakes were at the highest yet.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy