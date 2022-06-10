ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan 6 committee public hearings schedule in full

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule.

The committee is set to hold two hearings in primetime at 8pm on Thursday 9 June and on 23 June. In between the primetime hearings, additional public sessions will be conducted at 10am on 13 June, 15 June, 16 June, and 21 June.

The hearings are expected to outline how Donald Trump and some of his associates violated the law as they tried to overturn the 2020 election, according to reports .

“We want to paint a picture as clear as possible as to what occurred,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters last month. “The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on January 6.”

The primetime hearings are scheduled to last between 1.5 and two hours, and the morning hearings are set to last between two and 2.5 hours.

One of the committee members will lead each of the hearings, but attorneys who know the sensitive material well will conduct most of the questioning of witnesses.

Most of the witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear at the hearings. Attorneys will also show texts, photos, and videos to strengthen their case.

The content and schedule for the hearings may change. The panel plans to detail the Trump team’s effort to overturn his loss in the more than two months from when he falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election until the Capitol riot on 6 January.

In a March court filing, the committee said that “the president’s rhetoric persuaded thousands of Americans to travel to Washington for January 6, some of whom marched on the Capitol, breached security, and took other illegal actions”.

“Hearings will address those issues in detail”, they added.

Comments / 18

Louise Giddens
2d ago

Yay 👏! I wish 🙏 all the hearing at night, so everyone can see them!

Reply(4)
24
Ruben Gonzalez
18h ago

. I believe Navarro and the way he was treated/Arrested. The FBI make an example/Show of Navarro. Against Navarro constitutional rights. You still have January 6 Protesters In federal prison In solitary confinement forcing them to flip by the FBI For their freedom. DOJ is working against the American citizens/ parents as domestic terrorist when they question the Educational system So who are you to believe January 6 committee side show.

Reply
3
The Independent

The Independent

