ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPS Board approves teachers, staff stipend plan

By Brent Weber
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first step in approving OPS superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan’s proposal to offer more than $72 million in stipend payments for staff over the next two school years was approved by the school board Monday night. An amendment to the original allocations planned for...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

City Council approves new North Omaha theatre project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A unanimous vote through Omaha City Council means North Omaha will soon have a dedicated theatre space for local artists and playwrights. “Our word arts, our spoken culture, our stories, and creative souls, also need dwelling spaces,” says Kim Whiteside, who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting in favor of the new project.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy

Election officials in Pottawattamie County don't expect a big turnout at the polls. One of the most closely watched races tonight will be the one for U.S. Senate. Nebraska secretary of state swore in the state's newest senator Tuesday. Election 2022: Iowa primary elections today. Updated: 5 hours ago. They’re...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City holds closed session over 'unapproved sign'

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council held a closed session Tuesday on an agenda item described as an unapproved sign. A sign covering the Mayhew Cabin and Museum on Fourth Corso says the park was killed by the city of NC, but city commissioners did not say that was the sign they discussed.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Education
klkntv.com

Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial rises

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial increased to elevated yellow on Tuesday, after a rise in cases and hospitalizations. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said 533 COVID-19 cases were reported last week, up from 417 the week before. On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Covid-19 Death Reported In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (June 8, 2022) Covid 19 took one life in Lincoln today. The victim was a woman in her 80’s who was living in a long-term care facility. Deaths reported today: 1, a woman in her 80s from a long-term care facility who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. Total...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Mills County Primary Election Results

Mills County Primary Election Results Republican Party Votes *Denotes Winner U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley* 1,055 Jim Carlin 439 Write-In 3 U.S. Representative - District 4 Randy Feenstra 1,218 Write-In 4 Governor Kim Reynolds 1,355 Write-In 16 Secretary of State Paul D. Pate 1,247 Write-In 3 State Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa* 845 Todd Halbur 435 Write-In 1 State Treasurer Roby Smith 1,187 Write-In 0 Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 1,278 Write-In 1 Attorney General Brenna Bird 1,180 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 16 David Sieck 1,343 Write-In 3 County Supervisor Richard Crouch* 795 Sandi Winton 740 Write-In 0 County Treasurer Jill Ford 1,328 Write-In 2 County Recorder Lu Anne Christiansen 1,326 Write-In 1 County Attorney Naeda Elliott 1,247 Write-In Democratic Party Votes U.S. Senator Abby Finkenauer* 151 Michael Franken 78 Glenn Hurst 62 Write-In 1 U.S. Representative - District 4 Ryan Melton 273 Write-In 1 Governor Deidre DeJear 281 Write-In 0 Secretary of State Joel Miller* 186 Eric Van Lancker 85 Write-In 0 State Auditor Rob Sand 277 Write-In 0 State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald 278 Write-In 1 Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood 270 Write-In 1 Attorney General Tom Miller 283 Write-In 0 State Representative - District 16 Write-In 18 County Supervisor Write-In 31 County Treasurer Write-In 11 County Recorder Write-In 8 County Attorney Write-In 10.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#Stipend#Ops Board#Wowt#The School Board#Oea#The Omaha Public Schools
WOWT

Election 2022: Iowa primary election results

We now know the final two candidates heading to the November ballot for a Nebraska state senate seat. They’re throwing a party across the state of Iowa to decide Democratic and Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, Congress, and the Iowa Legislature. New filings in Herbster vs Slama case.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

New Westview HS is also Metro YMCA’s newest location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several years ago, Omaha Public Schools entered into a 50 year partnership with Metro YMCA for a unique addition to the yet-to-be-built Westview High School. Tuesday, the public got a peek into what that relationship looks like., at the school’s opening celebration. A more than...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County COVID-19 update June 6, 2022

New COVID cases are spiking in the Omaha metro. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. The latest COVID-19 stats from the Douglas County Health Department. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A mask mandate is in effect...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury city administrator, city attorney submit resignations

FAIRBURY, NE — The City of Fairbury is beginning the search for a new city administrator after the man currently in the role submitted his resignation. According to Fairbury Mayor Spencer Brown, Fairbury City Administrator Robert Messbarger submitted his resignation to the city council during their meeting on May 23.
FAIRBURY, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue To Fill City Council Seat

The passing of Bellevue City Councilman Bob Stinson late last month has created a vacancy on the council and a vacancy on the ballot. Bob Stinson was first elected to the Bellevue City Council in November 2018 to Ward 2 and was running unopposed for re-election in the upcoming November General Election.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts announces Dist. 31 appointee

One of the most closely watched races tonight will be the one for U.S. Senate. Nebraska secretary of state swore in the state's newest senator Tuesday. Gov. Ricketts appoints Kathleen Kauth to fill Omaha district vacancy. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nebraska legislative District 31 in the Millard area is now...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha developer creates $150 million in affordable housing in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha developer is focused on thoughtful, affordable housing for senior citizens and single moms. Rob Woodling and Foundations Development recently unveiled 15 brand new 3-bedroom apartments for single mothers transitioning from the program atOmaha’s Bethlehem House. “It was a dream come true that Rob...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts chooses Kathleen Kauth to fill District 31 legislative seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that Kathleen Kauth of Omaha will fill the vacant Legislative District 31 seat. “Kathleen is an accomplished team builder who takes initiative to get things done,” Ricketts said. “She will work to strengthen public safety, control spending, and support small businesses in Nebraska. Her effectiveness as a leader and communicator will be valuable in the Legislature as Senators work together to grow Nebraska.”
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small-town police chief is under fire for his use of city funds. A report from the state auditor says it appears thousands of dollars were used for personal use. The city’s mayor is reserving judgment until a criminal investigation is complete. The investigation started...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy