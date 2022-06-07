ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Queen To Debut Unreleased Freddie Mercury Song, “Face It Alone,” In September

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Queen ’s Brian May and Roger Taylor this weekend confirmed to the BBC that the band would be releasing a new song featuring the band’s late, legendary frontman Freddie Mercury called “ Face It Alone .”

Taylor called it, “a little gem from Freddie,” culled from the sessions for their 13th studio album, The Miracle , which was released in 1989. Mercury died two years later.

Taylor said in the interview that they’d “kind of forgotten about” the tune, calling it “wonderful” and “real discovery.”

He then teased, “I think it’s going to be out in September.”

May added, “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’ But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘Okay, we can do this and this.’ It’s like kind of stitching bits together…But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

“It’s a very passionate piece,” Taylor agreed.

In its 1989 review , Rolling Stone called The Miracle too “bogged down by synthesizers and pinging drum machines.” But, the magazine’s review lauded the lead singer’s contributions.

“Basically, The Miracle is a showcase for Freddie Mercury and his love of sweeping, quasi-operatic vocals. And indeed, Mercury — especially on the title track — has never sounded better,” reads the review.

That’s one good sign for fans anticipating “Face It Alone.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot...
NFL
Deadline

BA.5 Omicron Is Winning The Covid Variant Battle In The U.S., Especially In The Southwest

Click here to read the full article. The BA.5 Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa on February 26, now seems to have an edge in the competition for dominance across the United States. Three Covid variants are currently on the rise as the country experiences a summer surge in cases. All are members of the Omicron family. While BA.5 still only accounts for 7.6% of cases in the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today it is clearly making bigger week-by-week gains than any other variant. Similar trends have repeatedly led to other...
NFL
Deadline

Fox News Channel Won’t Carry January 6th Hearing And Instead Will Move Primetime Coverage To Business Network — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 4:57 PM: When the January 6th Committee holds its first primetime hearing on Thursday, Fox News Channel will stay with its primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. The proceedings will air on the Fox Business network instead. The hearing starts at 8 PM ET on Thursday, with broadcast networks planning to pre-empt their regular scheduled programming to cover the proceedings. Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum instead will anchor the coverage on Fox Business. Later on Fox News, they will be joined by Shannon Bream for a two-hour reaction...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Brian May
Person
Diana Ross
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Academy Awards#Freddie Mercury Song#Rolling Stone
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Reportedly Donating All Proceeds From Buffalo Show To Shooting Victims & Families

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly booked a last-minute show at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY. He did so, according to a spokesman for the venue and posts on social media from those who there there, to honor the families of the 10 who were killed and three who were wounded last month when a teen staged what police deem a racially-motivated attack at a Buffalo supermarket last month. “He said, and I’m paraphrasing, ‘I came here to Buffalo to recognize the victims and for these families,'” recalled Shea’s director of marketing and communications...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ – Update

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS, 10:15 a.m.: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in My Mother’s Wedding — the first feature directed by Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production. Details with regard to the film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps, though we know Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto will also star in the pic produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Johansson notched both of her two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her turns in Noah Baumbach’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Amber Heard Decries Johnny Depp’s Vow To “Move Forward” After Defamation Trial Win

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:58 PM PT: Johnny Depp may be swaggering about to his fanbase about moving forward now a week after winning his multi-million defamation trial against Amber Heard, but the Aquaman star is taking a very different direction. “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard said today after her ex-husband and Run Diary co-star took to social media to thank his fans in print and video for sticking with the much-accused actor. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Transformation Gathers Pace; Digital Children’s Team Restructured With Several Roles To Be Closed

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The BBC’s digital-first transformation/slimdown is gathering pace and the latest team to be affected is the Children’s & Education department’s digital unit, coming a few weeks after the shock announcement that CBBC linear channel will move online. In an email seen by Deadline, the plainly-named Digital Media, Platforms & Planning (DMP&P) team were delivered a set of proposals yesterday by BBC Children’s boss Patricia Hidalgo, who fired the starting gun on a “formal consultation process,” with the final structure to be set out in December. The DMP&P team is responsible for delivering short-form content...
NFL
Deadline

Jim Seals Dies: Seals & Crofts Singer-Songwriter Who Had Hits With “Summer Breeze” & “Diamond Girl” Was 80

Click here to read the full article. Jim Seals, the singer-songwriter-guitarist who scored Top 10 pop hits with “Diamond Girl,” “Summer Breeze” and “Get Closer” as one half of the soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts, died Monday. He was 80. His cousin, Brady Seals of the country band Little Texas, confirmed the news on social media but offered no details. Jim Seals already was a music veteran when he teamed with longtime off-and-on bandmate Dash Crofts to form Seals & Crofts in 1969. The Texas natives had met in local bands during the 1950s, and both moved to Los Angeles to join...
NFL
Deadline

Jason Bateman Exits Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans Film ‘Artemis’ Due To Creative Differences

Click here to read the full article. Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on Artemis, the big feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans that Deadline told you in March that Apple swooped in to acquire in a $100 million-plus deal. Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Challenge: USA’: CBS Competition Show Casts Members Of ‘Big Brother’ Cookout & More

Click here to read the full article. Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor victors Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina are among the 28 fan favorites who will compete on The Challenge: USA this summer on CBS. The spinoff of MTV’s hit global franchise features will also feature all-stars from Love Island and The Amazing Race. It will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the players are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and must battle to keep and increase their reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd And Julie Chrisley Found Guilty On Federal Tax Evasion Charges, Face Up To 30 Years In Prison

Click here to read the full article. The duo who star in USA Network’s most-watched current original series, Chrisley Knows Best, were convicted on multiple counts of bank fraud and tax evasion by a federal jury in downtown Atlanta today, according to multiple local reports. Sentencing is set for October 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The couple faces up to 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors charged Todd and Julie Chrisley with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was further charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Specifically, they are...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

Boris Johnson Wins No Confidence Vote And Remains UK Prime Minister

Click here to read the full article. Boris Johnson has won tonight’s no confidence vote and will remain the UK Prime Minister. Johnson was backed by 211 MPs out of 359, having required 180 to remain in post under the rules of the Conservative Party. The day has been a whirlwind in British politics, starting with the announcement that more than 54 letters of no confidence had been submitted against Johnson’s leadership, the minimum threshold for the vote, and ending 13 hours later with the result in his favor. How long Johnson can survive from here will remain in question, following a huge...
NFL
Deadline

All3Media Appoints Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Boss

Click here to read the full article. Studio Lambert and Neal Street-owner All3Media has appointed its first ever Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Annika Allen joins the super-indie from Barclays’ Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion division and will oversee strategy, working with All3Media’s mainly British-based production companies that also includes Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures, Des indie New Pictures and Objective Fiction. She will work with HR and talent teams, build external stakeholder relationships and also contribute to sector-wide diversity and inclusion work. The move comes after All3Media commissioned consultancy Included last year to undertake a group-wide mapping project of its diversity offering. Allen will...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy