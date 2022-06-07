ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

300-pound bear struck, killed by vehicle on California freeway

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZgXh_0g2eVenN00

IRWINDALE, Calif. — A 300-pound bear was struck and killed on a freeway in Irwindale, California, early Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m. at the junction of the westbound 210 Freeway and southbound 605, KCBS-TV reported.

Troopers confirmed to KTLA-TV that a Toyota Highlander apparently struck the bear, noting that the impact shattered the SUV’s front windshield and landed the vehicle in the far right lane.

Meanwhile, officers found the dead animal in the left lane, KCBS reported.

A flat-bed tow truck was used to remove the bear from the freeway, KTLA reported.

According to KCBS, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is slated to recover the animal from the Caltrans Monrovia Yard.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Smithfield Foods to shutter California meat-packing plant

VERNON, Calif. — (AP) — Meat-packing giant Smithfield Foods said Friday it will close its only California plant next year, citing the escalating cost of doing business in the state. The Farmer John meat-packing plant in Vernon, an industrial suburb south of Los Angeles, will shut down in...
VERNON, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy