Mail-in ballots for Colorado voters are being sent out this week: Here's what to know

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
In this file photo, a motorist heads toward a ballot drop-off site outside the election commission headquarters in Denver on Nov. 7, 2017. (David Zalubowski / AP, File)

Mail-in ballots are being sent out to eligible Colorado voters this week.

Today is the last day for voters affiliated with a political party to change or withdraw their affiliation if they want to vote in a different party's primary election. Voters can change their affiliation here.

It's also the last day for county clerks to record the ballot preference of unaffiliated voters. Under the statutes, unaffiliated voters who pick a preference will get their preferred ballots by mail.

Under the law, counties must send ballots to eligible active registered voters by June 10. Colorado has slightly more than 3.7 million active voters who will get a mail-in ballot.

A few other dates to remember:

June 20 is the last day that an individual may submit a voter registration application and still get a ballot in the mail. Eligible Coloradans can register to vote here.

June 28 is primary election day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county clerk must get all ballots by 7 p.m.

Other important deadlines can be found here.

Here's a few other resources:

Voters can check their address or find their polling location, should they wish to vote in person, at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.

Voters can also check if their ballots have been mailed by also going to www.GoVoteColorado.gov and logging in.

Coloradans should follow the instructions on their mail-in ballot envelope to ensure their ballot is counted. Voters who are unsure whether their ballots will arrive through the mail on time can drop them off at drop boxes or drop-off locations. To find those locations, voters should contact their county clerk and recorder.

Voters who want to know more about the candidates in contested races can access the Colorado Politics 2022 Primary Election Guide on www.coloradopolitics.com.

Weiser's office refers complaint against Boebert on use of campaign funds to revenue, labor agencies, Boebert calls it 'another swing and miss'

Colorado's Attorney General has referred a complaint to the Department of Revenue and Colorado Department of Labor and Employment over the use of campaign money by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, for mileage claims. Lawrence Pacheco, a spokesman for the the Department of Law, said the agency "received an investigation...
Polis signs new law mandating disclosure of fracking chemicals

Gov. Jared Polis Thursday signed legislation that requires manufacturers and users of hydraulic fracking chemicals to disclose to the state each chemical in their products. The new law mandates that the list of ingredients be made available on a publicly accessible website, which the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission is tasked with developing.
Republicans O'Dea, Ganahl cry foul over Democratic-funded ads branding primary rivals 'too conservative'

Democratic-aligned committees began flooding Colorado airwaves on Wednesday with ads calling a pair of Republican candidates for governor and U.S. senator "too conservative" for the state, drawing swift condemnation from the targeted candidates' primary opponents as a meddling attempt to boost weaker GOP nominees. The multi-million dollar ad campaigns land...
NOONAN | Pettersen oft delivers on Dem priorities

U.S. Rep Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada, is retiring from his Congressional District 7 seat, leaving a big empty spot for either party to fill. There’s a primary on the GOP side with three candidates. Democrat Brittany Pettersen muscled out other Democratic competitors to take the blue side of the ballot.
Drought conditions still easing slowly across Colorado

Drought plaguing the Southwest continues, but Colorado saw another week of small improvements, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The biggest improvements have come in the eastern half of the state, while the Western Slope has yet to see the same reprieve. “Widespread beneficial...
Polis OKs reporting requirements for Colorado's health care sharing ministries

Health care sharing ministries in Colorado are now required to report their operations to the state under new regulations signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday. House Bill 1269 requires health care sharing ministries and other non-insurance entities that cover medical costs to submit annual reports to the state, including how many members they have and how much money members pay versus how much in medical bills the entities cover. The first reports are due Oct. 1, with subsequent annual deadlines falling in March.
Bills signed to crack down on human trafficking, missing Indigenous people in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law Wednesday that aim to crack down on crime in the state, targeting human trafficking operations and missing Indigenous people. The first bill, House Bill 1300, seeks to address human trafficking in illicit massage parlors by giving counties the power to require special business licenses for massage parlors, something cities can already do. The license applications, scheduled to go into effect in August, will require owners to pass a criminal background check and provide contact information, as well as other conditions.
Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
Task force to assess use of facial recognition by Colorado law enforcement, government

A bill signed into law Wednesday establishes a task force to look into the use of facial recognition technology by law enforcement and government agencies in Colorado. Senate Bill 113, scheduled to take effect in August, creates the task force to study how agencies use this technology, as well as potential abuses and needed regulations. The bill also limits the use of the technology by these agencies and temporarily prohibits new facial recognition contracts in Colorado schools until 2025. ...
BIDLACK | How far can you bend the truth in politics?

Over the past five or so years that I’ve been writing these columns I have mentioned from time to time why I’m a Democrat. My flippant response is usually that I’m a Dem because it requires less hypocrisy than being a Republican. That is especially true in the era of Trump, the epoch of the trice-married, twice-divorced serial liar that is now, for some reason, the moral and ethical head of the GOP. Somewhere, I’m convinced, within the core of the Republican party there must remain some leaders of integrity (cough… Liz Cheney… cough) who still cling to traditional GOP values such as having a small government that supports law enforcement, rather than those who put on helmets and storm the Capitol. But those leaders are very hard to find these days.
Polis OKs study on raising minimum age to criminally charge children

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed a bill into law to study raising the minimum age that Colorado children can be charged with most crimes. House Bill 1131 will create a task force to recommend how to better serve children ages 10, 11 and 12 who commit crimes without putting them in the criminal justice system. As originally drafted, the bill — which went on to see substantial amendments — would have increased the age for criminal prosecution from 10 to 13 years old, except in cases of murder or sexual assault.
Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
Polis signs long-awaited bills on hospital visitation, actuarial reviews for new health benefits

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed two bills that reached the finish line after several years of work - one measure allows a patient in a hospital or long-term care facility to have one visitor during a pandemic and another requires a review of how much a new health benefit could add to the cost of health insurance premiums. The measure on hospital visitation, Senate Bill 53, took several years to win approval from the Democrat-controlled legislature. ...
