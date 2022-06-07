ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Julianne Hough Preps Her Feet Dancing to Funk Music in Pointy Mules in Ahead of ‘POTUS’ Performance

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuFgz_0g2eVKKx00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough boogied pre-show in distressed denim and the perfect dancing shoes on her Instagram on Saturday.

The dancing reel came ahead of the star’s show “POTUS” on Broadway . “POTUS” follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check. The caption on the Reel read, “Pre Show Ritual @potusbway What song should I do next? .”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

Hough’s pre-show ritual involved shaking off stress by dancing it away in a sleek outfit to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton in a breezy white long-sleeve collared top in cream. For bottoms, the Broadway actress wore light-washed denim with distressing on the thigh and knees. The high-waisted pants looked comfy, especially since Hough was dancing in the denim easily. Hough boogied in simple dainty gold studs that matched her belt buckle, keeping her hair down in a middle part, and her makeup simple for the dance session.

For ease of movement, Hough chose black pointed-toe mules. The shoes have a small, low-to-the-ground heel that allows for mobility. The style isn’t something Hough normally goes for, but it’s a stylish choice nonetheless. The shoe looks like a hybrid between a kitten heel and a mule, thanks to the height and shape.

The elongated toes are square at the top, differing the shoes from your average pointed heel. The pairing of a mule with blue denim is a classic one.

Dance on with these classic mules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFkzd_0g2eVKKx00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’Agence Lolita Suede Mules, $395 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mE1oH_0g2eVKKx00
CREDIT: Versace

To Buy: Versace La Medusa Mid-Heel Mules, $850 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAahH_0g2eVKKx00
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Saint Laurent LA 16 Mules, $695 .

Click through the gallery to see some of Julianne Hough’s best street style moments.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance. The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song....
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Carl Carlton
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Latifah
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What the Queen really told Prince Louis on the balcony

The Queen enjoyed some heart-warming moments with her great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they joined her on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time on Thursday. Trooping the Colour culminated in a spectacular flypast which kept the younger members of her family fascinated, and the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funk Music#Dance#Dancing Shoes#Pointy#Potus#Reel
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Who Is Lizzo's Boyfriend? All About Myke Wright

Since confirming she's in a relationship during an April interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy, the "Truth Hurts" singer has been going public with her boyfriend Myke Wright. After stepping out together for her 34th birthday in West Hollywood, the pair hit their first red carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize. The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool. VIDEO: Carrie Underwood...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

130K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy