Julianne Hough Preps Her Feet Dancing to Funk Music in Pointy Mules in Ahead of ‘POTUS’ Performance

Julianne Hough boogied pre-show in distressed denim and the perfect dancing shoes on her Instagram on Saturday.

The dancing reel came ahead of the star’s show “POTUS” on Broadway . “POTUS” follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check. The caption on the Reel read, “Pre Show Ritual @potusbway What song should I do next? .”

Hough’s pre-show ritual involved shaking off stress by dancing it away in a sleek outfit to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton in a breezy white long-sleeve collared top in cream. For bottoms, the Broadway actress wore light-washed denim with distressing on the thigh and knees. The high-waisted pants looked comfy, especially since Hough was dancing in the denim easily. Hough boogied in simple dainty gold studs that matched her belt buckle, keeping her hair down in a middle part, and her makeup simple for the dance session.

For ease of movement, Hough chose black pointed-toe mules. The shoes have a small, low-to-the-ground heel that allows for mobility. The style isn’t something Hough normally goes for, but it’s a stylish choice nonetheless. The shoe looks like a hybrid between a kitten heel and a mule, thanks to the height and shape.

The elongated toes are square at the top, differing the shoes from your average pointed heel. The pairing of a mule with blue denim is a classic one.

Dance on with these classic mules.

