Local organization offering free school physicals, health screenings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is offering free school physicals and pediatric clinics.

The Office of Family and Community Engagement (FACE) of Virginia Beach City Public Schools is offering the free clinics on two separate days:

Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinics will be held at the ODU Virginia Beach Higher Education Center which is located at 1881 University Drive.

There will be free parking available in Lot Number 3.

Additional screenings and services include dental, hearing, vision, physical therapy, behavioral/mental health, and more.

For more information, call (757) 683-4298.

