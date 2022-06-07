Langer EMV-Technik Releases Passive Near-Field Probe to Measure Signals up to 40 GHz

Samsung was heavily criticized in the TouchWiz era for its poor and slow software support. But the Korean company has come a long way since then and now even beats Google in this department by promising five years of security patches and four OS updates. Depending on the device age, it will get monthly, quarterly, or biannual security updates. In April, Samsung dropped software support for the Galaxy S9 series four years after it first launched while also moving the S10 lineup to a quarterly update schedule. The S10 5G was the only exception as it remained on a monthly update cycle since it had launched a couple of months later. That's changing now as the phone has been moved to a quarterly cycle as well.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO