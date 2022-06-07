ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langer EMV-Technik Releases Passive Near-Field Probe to Measure Signals up to 40 GHz

Cover picture for the articleLanger EMV-Technik GmbH has released the world's first passive near-field probe with a measurement range of up to 40 GHz. The HR-E 40-1 probe is designed for measurements of high-frequency, electrical near fields in the frequency range up to 40 GHz on conductors, ICs, metallic housings and RF structures. The HR-E...

