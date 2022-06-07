ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Photos: Training continues for new batch of Tulsa firefighters

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) Academy Class 108 is participating in live fire scenarios this week at the Owasso Fire Department’s Training Center.

The TFD cadets are performing a large number of drills during their time in Owasso, Okla. this week.

According to TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little, each fire scenario will last around 30 minutes, and the cadets will rotate between two of their burn houses for optimal use of the center.

Monday’s focus was on fire attack, search and rescue and rapid intervention. Tuesday will focus more in-depth on search and rescue with EMSA. Wednesday is specifically centered around TFD’s rapid intervention, and Thursday will include all previous scenarios.

TFD stated they are thankful Owasso Fire Department is allowing their cadets to use their training facility, and they look forward to more training opportunities in the future.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Drug take back scam reported in Green Country

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says people are going door-to-door in Oklahoma communities “collecting” expired medications on behalf of local pharmacies. OBN flat out says its a scam. If you see people doing this, call police. OBN does have drug take back boxes across Green Country where...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

20-year-old dies in head-on collision

DELAWARE, Okla. — 20-year-old Kaelyn Kendrick of Coffeyville, Kan. has died in a fatal collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On Tuesday afternoon, Kendrick was driving southbound on US-169 and CR 16.5, roughly a quarter mile east of Delware, Okla. She crossed the center line and struck another vehicle...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Tulsa police identify motorcyclist killed during police chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was killed after he crashed a motorcycle in Tulsa while fleeing from Skiatook police has been identified. Tulsa police, who are investigating the crash, said 50-year-old Michael Wade McKee, from Skiatook, crashed into equipment at a construction site near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue on May 29.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man shot, dumped in parking lot in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested in Cherokee County for shooting another man Tuesday night. The victim was then dumped in a hospital parking lot. Josiah Byron White was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for shooting Geoffrey Hitcher late Sunday night. CCSO said...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Tulsa Fire Department#Tfd Public Information#Owasso Fire Department#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Execution date set for David Ware, appeal likely to be granted

MCALESTER, Okla. — An execution date has been scheduled for David Ware. Ware was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson in April. He was also sentenced to life in prison for shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. According to the death warrant, Ware’s...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Construction planned to resume on Jenks outlet mall

JENKS, Okla. — After two years of delayed construction, Simon Property Group provided an update on a major outlet mall planned for Jenks. Simon said it will resume development this year of Tulsa Premium Outlets, located just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks. “This rapidly growing and thriving...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

Man chases down drug thief who broke into mother-in-law’s apartment

TULSA, Okla. — Police said around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, officers responded to a burglary call at the East Central Village Apartments near Admiral and 124th E. Ave. Officers learned Juan Huerta entered one of the apartments and tried to steal a television, but he settled on stealing prescription pills instead.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

What does it take to get a gun in Oklahoma?

FOX23 went to a local gun store, Dong’s Guns and Ammo, here in Tulsa to see what it takes to get a gun in the state of Oklahoma. “I’d say 90 percent of people get an instant approval, and they take the gun and leave. The other 10 percent have to wait three business days,” said Dong’s President David Stone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

14-year-old allegedly shoots uncle in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 14-year-old in Mayes County has allegedly shot his uncle, according to Mayes County Sheriff’s Department. The boy’s father and uncle were having an altercation in hours of late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Witnesses on the scene said they saw the 14-year-old...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man dies after being sucker punched, robbed in NY

NEW YORK CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify two men wanted after a 61-year-old man was sucker punched and robbed last month. The victim, identified by WPIX as 61-year-old Victor Vega, died five days after being struck on Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn. The attack happened on the night of May 25 in front of Vega’s home after he and two men got into a verbal dispute, WABC-TV reported, citing police.
BROOKLYN, NY
KRMG

$100M mineral manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders and company representatives announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind critical minerals manufacturing facility is coming to Stillwater. USA Rare Earth, LLC, is set to invest more than $100 million in developing the Stillwater facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Independence police searching for attempted murder suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — According to a Facebook post from the Independence Kansas Police Department (IPD), they are searching for Brian Medsker, age 39, for suspicion of attempted murder and other related charges. On June 2nd, IPD responded to a call about a car hitting a cyclist. Witness reported the...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KRMG

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Miami Cubans oppose Democrats' Spanish-language radio deal

MIAMI — (AP) — A major effort by Democrats to recover lost ground among Hispanics by purchasing Spanish-language radio stations is stirring up opposition in Miami, where Cuban exiles describe it as an attempt to stifle conservative voices. The Latino Media Network, a startup founded by two political...
MIAMI, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy