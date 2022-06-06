ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Guide to the recall campaign against San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin

By Times staff
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029Zk2_0g2eUQQI00

San Francisco voters Tuesday will decide whether to recall Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin, who was elected in 2019 on a platform of criminal justice reform but has faced backlash over crime and homelessness.

What is the recall about?

Boudin's election was hailed as a major development for the criminal justice reform movement. He has refused to seek the death penalty or try juveniles as adults, significantly reduced the use of sentencing enhancements and sought to push people accused of low-level crimes fueled by drug addiction into treatment instead of a jail cell.

Boudin’s supporters say he has taken meaningful steps to reduce mass incarceration and hold police accountable. A San Francisco police officer this year stood trial for excessive force, for the first time in the city’s history.

Recall backers claim Boudin's policies have made San Francisco less safe. They have aired ads highlighting shocking videos of smash-and-grab robberies from high-end retailers in Union Square and drug dealing in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Overall, property and violent crime both dropped by double-digit percentages during Boudin's first two years in office, city data show. But some types of crime exploded in the same time frame: Burglaries are up 47%, motor vehicle theft increased by 36% and, mirroring a national trend, homicides have risen since 2019 — though the city that year experienced its fewest killings in more than half a century.

Who is Chesa Boudin?

Boudin is a Yale-educated Rhodes Scholar who once worked as a translator for Venezuelan socialist President Hugo Chávez.

His parents were members of the radical left-wing group the Weather Underground. They went to prison when Boudin was a child for their roles in a 1981 armed robbery in New York that left three people dead, including two police officers. (His mother, Kathy Boudin, was paroled in 2003 and died of cancer last month. His father, David Gilbert, received parole last year.)

What's the bigger picture?

California has been a leader in efforts to reform the criminal justice system, including ending cash bail for some defendants and working to overhaul sentencing rules.

Advocates for criminal justice reform have pushed to elect progressive, reform-minded district attorneys , seeing the office as a weak link in efforts to cultivate a more equal justice system and hold police and public officials accountable.

Progressive prosecutors, even those elected by a wide margin, have faced public pressure. The district attorney of Los Angeles County, George Gascón, is facing his second recall attempt in two years.

Reading from other publications:

Why California might recall its most progressive prosecutor?

(The Atlantic)

What the national media likely to get wrong about the recall

(San Francisco Chronicle)

In San Francisco, Democrats are at war with themselves over crime

(New York Times)

The limits of San Francisco liberalism?

(New York magazine)

Boudin's uphill battle

(Washington Post)

The debate over protecting victims

(San Francisco Chronicle)

Video: Breaking down the issues

(NBC Bay Area)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed mum on interim DA after recall of Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO -- Now that the voters of San Francisco have decided to remove district attorney Chesa Boudin, the next move is up to Mayor London Breed. Breed will appoint someone until a special election to fill the seat is held this November. She discussed that and her thoughts on the recall for the first time Wednesday morning. When asked by a reporter, the mayor declined to discuss her vote."I'm not going to talk about how I voted in the recall," Breed said. "Now is the time for healing. Now is the time to bring people in the city together and to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

Accused killer wants plea deal before Gascón recall election

LOS ANGELES - A day after San Franciscans recalled their district attorney, supporters of recalling LA County DA George Gascón are hoping a new audio recording will help in their push to meet the July deadline for gathering signatures. On the recording, murder suspect Willie Wilkerson can be heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dems confront criticism on crime after San Francisco defeat

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Democrats on Wednesday braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the U.S. after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city's progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party's most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Elections
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

San Francisco District Attorney Recall Election Results

Chesa Boudin made national headlines when he was elected to be San Francisco’s top prosecutor in 2019, part of a wave of reformist DA candidates that embraced Black Lives Matter and called for a new approach to policing. He faces a recall election three years later with many San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Hugo Chávez
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area primary election results

In addition to voting for statewide offices like governor, US senator, and attorney general in the June 7 primary, there are many offices on the ballot for Bay Area city and county representatives. Among the most high-profile votes are the San Jose mayor's race and the recall of San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California family convicted of trafficking immigrants and labor theft

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Justice announced on Tuesday the conviction of a family that preyed on the Filipino community in the Bay Area through human trafficking and labor exploitation. Some members of the Gamos Family operated an adult residential and childcare company called Rainbow Bright, which is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Election Local#Property Crime#Homelessness#Sentencing#Atty#Dist
SFGate

'Viewpoint discrimination' case may head to Supreme Court

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit claiming that New Mexico county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin engaged in “viewpoint" discrimination could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a test-case for free speech rights on social media platforms. Chaplain and local Democratic Party...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
davisvanguard.org

Measure H Goes Down to Resounding Loss

Davis, CA – Despite being a smaller project with a seemingly more favorable environment than in 2020,. DiSC has apparently gone down to an overwhelming loss. While it is not clear how many votes are still outstanding, by the end of tabulation on election evening, No had a 3000-vote margin out of 11,000 votes cast, and a 63.5 to 36.5 percentage lead.
DAVIS, CA
Channelocity

Most expensive Sacramento neighborhoods--would you live here?

(andreykr/Adobe Stock Images) Sacramento's population in 2022 is 2,186,000, which is a 1.44% increase from 2021. The per capita income in Sacramento in 2018 was $33,503, which is middle-income relative to California, and upper middle income relative to the rest of the US. This equates to an annual income of $134,012 for a family of four.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

SF neighborhood filing class action lawsuit against city

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –A class action lawsuit seeks to hold the City of San Francisco responsible for raising up the sinking sidewalks in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The suit, filed last week in the Superior Court of San Francisco County, is based on a chain of agreements that created the structure for development of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Family of slain San Jose Safeway worker devastated by tragic loss

SAN JOSE -- As police hunt for his killer, the family of the Safeway employee who was fatally shot at a San Jose store early Sunday is deep in mourning, left with tears, memories and questions.Wearing his baby brother Manny's Raiders' jersey, Guillermo Huizar is heartbroken. ALSO READ: 'His family is broken right now;' Safeway shooting victim identified; gunman at large"I miss him. I miss him so much. I wish he'd come home soon, you know," he told KPIX5. Manny Huizar is not coming home. The 24-year-old described as hard-working, dedicated and sweet was gunned down inside the Safeway he worked at for...
SAN JOSE, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
315K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy