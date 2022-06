Last year’s offerings of films did not disappoint. Questlove’s Academy Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul, shed light on a significant part of Black music history via restored footage, while, RESPECT, covered the incredible life of our Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin told through Jennifer Hudson’s breathtaking performance. The movies of 2021 taught us, made us laugh, and even afraid to say Candyman’s name five times, and now they are nominated for “Best Movie” at the BET Awards 2022 hosted by award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson. The celebration will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26th at 8 pm ET, but before then, here are the nominees for “Best Movie.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO