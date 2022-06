LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Officials in Longview are letting residents know an alligator has been spotted in Guthrie Creek. According to Richard Yeakley, Public Information Officer for the City of Longview, animal control officers learned about the alligator in mid-May. Residents reported seeing the gator along the creek. Animal control and local game wardens have been monitoring the situation to come up with an idea of what to do. They do have plans to relocate the alligator.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO