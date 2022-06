TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — With the Beegum Overlay Project soon set to begin in Tehama County, drivers on Highway 36 might see some traffic delays in the coming days. Caltrans District 2, along with J.F. Shea Construction, is expecting to begin the $1.7 million project on June 13. The project, which is partly funded by Senate Bill 1, will include the replacement of asphalt concrete surfacing, shoulder backing, guardrail adjusting and striping. Construction will span 2.5 miles along Highway 36 near Platina, from Beegum Creek Bridge to east of Ball Road.

