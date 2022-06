"There is never a good time to leave a job like this, but now seems right to me." Lawrence S. Bacow announced Wednesday that he would step down as president of Harvard in June 2023 following a tenure of five years, a period in which he not only fought a coronavirus infection himself but also steered the university through the pandemic as well as an attack on its admissions policies, one that faces a Supreme Court test later this year.

HARVARD, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO