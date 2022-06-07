ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Local baseball players compete in FACA All-Star Game

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJKlZ_0g2eSRNR00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Bay County high school baseball players competed in the FACA All-Star Game in Lakeland on Monday.

Bozeman’s Jeremy Todd, as well as Mosley’s Banks Byers and Tyler Wave, made up the local participants on the North All-Star Team.

Todd, Byers, and Wave are all three signed to play for Gulf Coast State College next year.

Former Mosley head coach, and now Bay head coach, Jon Hudson, was the head coach of the North team and Bozeman’s Jeff Patton was his assistant.

Pace High School’s Broc Parmer, who is also committed to Gulf Coast, was on the North All-Star team as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Mosley hires Hall of Fame baseball coach

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley Athletic Director Doug Lee announced Wednesday evening that Hall of Fame coach Bobby Howard will be the Dolphin’s next head baseball coach. Howard has distinguished himself as one of the most successful high school baseball coaches of all time with a career record of 1003-307 (.766 winning percentage). In […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Arnold alum Dorsey playing for Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, GA. (WMBB) – Arnold High School alum and Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey is spending his summer playing for the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas are one of the most popular teams at any level of baseball for their entertainment and social media presence and Dorsey said accepting the invitation was a no-brainer. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast set to host up and coming high school baseball players

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyler Younger and the folks at Gulf Coast college are getting set for a big weekend on campus . The Commodores are hosting the invitation-only Top 100. A hundred better than average high school players from four regions, between Jacksonville and Pensacola, coming in to strut their stuff in front of college and even pro scouts!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Mosley’s Whiddon awarded NFHS Coach of the Year

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley head football coach Tommy Joe Whiddon was awarded by the NFHS Coaches Association as the Florida Coach of the Year. In his first season at Mosley, Whiddon led the Dolphins to an 11-2 record, the third round of the FHSAA playoffs, and to their first district title since 1981. […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Bay County, FL
Sports
City
Lakeland, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Lakeland, FL
Sports
Bay County, FL
Education
Lakeland, FL
Education
WMBB

Rutherford girls basketball honored for record season

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team was honored for their record-breaking 2021-2022 season at the Rib Crib restaurant in Callaway on Monday evening. The Rams went 24-4 and made it all the way to the Class 4A Elite Eight under former head coach Jasmine Threatt. Rutherford is now led by Tony Davis […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Poplar Springs kicks off annual summer basketball camp

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Poplar Springs kicked off their annual summer basketball camps with nearly two dozen varsity girls’ teams competing. 24 games were played between two separate gyms per day, however, one gym has air conditioning and the other does not. Some of the Poplar Springs seniors said the old gym gives an added […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Braves Hall of Famer visits Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the first time ever the Ripken Elite Tournament is hosting a special in Panama City Beach. Braves Hall of Famer Andruw Jones spoke to participants this afternoon. Jones was a 10-time Gold Glove winner. He won all ten consecutively with the Braves from 1998 to 2007. He also […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Strike! Iconic bowling alley to return to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready for a perfect game: iconic bowling alley Bowl-A-Rama is coming back to Panama City. Hurricane Michael destroyed the building back in 2018. The grand reopening has been a long time coming for local avid bowlers. “The entire bowling community is excited and can’t wait for this event to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Gulf Coast State College#All Star Game#Highschoolsports#North#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Mosley alum Seiffert qualifies for U.S. Open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School and Florida State alum Chase Seiffert has qualified for his first-ever U.S. Open on the PGA Tour. Seiffert tied for first in the qualifier, shooting 7 under par through two rounds. The U.S. Open will take place in Brookline, Massachusetts the weekend of June 16-19.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Geneva County native named to MLB’s May All-Star team

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva County native and Yankee’s pitcher Clay Holmes was named the relief pitcher for the MLB’s May American League All-Star team. The Slocomb High graduate has a record of three wins and zeroes losses this month with 14 innings pitched and zero earned runs scored against him.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Visit PCB highlights accessibility on the beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach prides itself on being a “Real.Fun.Beach.” Now, Visit Panama City Beach is letting people know they’re also the “Fun.For.All” beach. For National Mobility Month, Visit Panama City Beach launched the “Fun.For.All” campaign. The initiative aligns with Visit Florida’s statewide accessible travel campaign, “Limitless Florida.” “Panama City […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay hires Jon Hudson as next head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay Athletic Director Michael Grady announced Wednesday morning that former Mosley head baseball coach Jon Hudson would be taking the head coaching position with the Tornadoes. Hudson was let go from Mosley without reason from the school administration at the tail end of the 2022 regular season less than a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Tai

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Tai, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Lab mix is 13 weeks old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333. Learn more […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

7 Fantastic Restaurants to Try While in Tampa, Florida

Tampa has built itself a reputation for being one of the most unique places to enjoy a variety of worldly, delicious cuisines. With the sheer amount of variety available to you, it can be difficult to pin down your choices, and decide where you’ll take your tastebuds to an exciting new meal every night. To help you narrow that list down to the best of the best, here are seven fantastic restaurants to try while you’re visiting Tampa, Florida:
TAMPA, FL
WMBB

PCBPD conduct active shooter training at Arnold High School

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach held a school shooter training on Tuesday. A dozen officers participated in the drill. Officials said the training forces officers to focus on their environment, while simultaneously learning the layout of schools. “It’s a check of a person’s ability to understand the environment, a person’s ability […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Explosion training at Hurlburt Field expected Thursday

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents near the Hurlburt Field Range should expect to hear loud booms and feel the vibrations from a training detonation on Thursday morning, June 9, according to an Air Force news release. There will be approximately six detonations starting around 8 a.m. conducted by the 823rd REDHORSE squadron in regards […]
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Ultimate Tampa Summer Market Guide

The summer is here, and the local market scene is heating up in the Tampa Bay region. This city is known for its funky vintage markets, dreamy night fleas, fresh markets in Hyde Park Village, and food truck fiestas downtown. Below you’ll find a collection of the top summer markets in Tampa, and the great Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 struck with baseball bat in Okaloosa Co., man arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after Okaloosa County deputies suspected him of beating two others with a baseball bat. Christian Viljoen was arrested May 27 after deputies interviewed two people who were beaten with a baseball bat. The victims told deputies that they were riding in a golf cart when a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy