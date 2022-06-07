Local baseball players compete in FACA All-Star Game

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Bay County high school baseball players competed in the FACA All-Star Game in Lakeland on Monday.

Bozeman’s Jeremy Todd, as well as Mosley’s Banks Byers and Tyler Wave, made up the local participants on the North All-Star Team.

Todd, Byers, and Wave are all three signed to play for Gulf Coast State College next year.

Former Mosley head coach, and now Bay head coach, Jon Hudson, was the head coach of the North team and Bozeman’s Jeff Patton was his assistant.

Pace High School’s Broc Parmer, who is also committed to Gulf Coast, was on the North All-Star team as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.