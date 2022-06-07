This Side of Paradise: Book II, Chapter III - Young Irony

Villefort had, as we have said, hastened back to Madame de Saint-Méran’s in the Place du Grand Cours, and on entering the house found that the guests whom he had left at table were taking coffee in the salon. Renée was, with all the rest of the company, anxiously awaiting him, and his entrance was followed by a general exclamation. “Well, Decapitator, Guardian of the State, Royalist, Brutus, what is the matter?” said one. “Speak out.” “Are we threatened with a fresh Reign of Terror?” asked another. “Has the Corsican ogre broken loose?” cried a third. “Marquise,” said Villefort, approaching his future mother-in-law, “I request your pardon for thus leaving you. Will the marquis honor me by a few moments’ private conversation?” “Ah, it is really a serious matter, then?” asked the marquis, remarking the cloud on Villefort’s brow. “So serious that I must take leave of you for a few days; so,” added he, turning to Renée, “judge for yourself if it be not important.” “You are going to leave us?” cried Renée, unable to hide her emotion at this unexpected announcement. “Alas,” returned Villefort, “I must!” “Where, then, are you going?” asked the marquise. “That, madame, is an official secret; but if you have any commissions for Paris, a friend of mine is going there tonight, and will with pleasure undertake them.” The guests looked at each other. “You wish to speak to me alone?” said the marquis. “Yes, let us go to the library, please.” The marquis took his arm, and they left the salon. “Well,” asked he, as soon as they were by themselves, “tell me what it is?” “An affair of the greatest importance, that demands my immediate presence in Paris. Now, excuse the indiscretion, marquis, but have you any landed property?”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO