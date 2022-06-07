ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

This Side of Paradise: Book II, Chapter III - Young Irony

hackernoon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years afterward when Amory thought of Eleanor he seemed still to hear the wind sobbing around him and sending little chills into the places beside his heart. The night when they rode up the slope and watched the cold moon float through the clouds, he lost a further part of...

hackernoon.com

hackernoon.com

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter XX

Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain, by Samuel Clemens (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The adventures include the adventures of Finn and his brother, Jim, on a raft they set out on the Mississippi River. Twain: “My folks was living in Pike County, in Missouri, where I was born, and they all died off but me and my brother Ike. Pa was pretty poor, and had some debts; so when he’d squared up there warn’t nothing left but sixteen dollars and our nigger, Jim’
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 9 - The Evening of the Betrothal

Villefort had, as we have said, hastened back to Madame de Saint-Méran’s in the Place du Grand Cours, and on entering the house found that the guests whom he had left at table were taking coffee in the salon. Renée was, with all the rest of the company, anxiously awaiting him, and his entrance was followed by a general exclamation. “Well, Decapitator, Guardian of the State, Royalist, Brutus, what is the matter?” said one. “Speak out.” “Are we threatened with a fresh Reign of Terror?” asked another. “Has the Corsican ogre broken loose?” cried a third. “Marquise,” said Villefort, approaching his future mother-in-law, “I request your pardon for thus leaving you. Will the marquis honor me by a few moments’ private conversation?” “Ah, it is really a serious matter, then?” asked the marquis, remarking the cloud on Villefort’s brow. “So serious that I must take leave of you for a few days; so,” added he, turning to Renée, “judge for yourself if it be not important.” “You are going to leave us?” cried Renée, unable to hide her emotion at this unexpected announcement. “Alas,” returned Villefort, “I must!” “Where, then, are you going?” asked the marquise. “That, madame, is an official secret; but if you have any commissions for Paris, a friend of mine is going there tonight, and will with pleasure undertake them.” The guests looked at each other. “You wish to speak to me alone?” said the marquis. “Yes, let us go to the library, please.” The marquis took his arm, and they left the salon. “Well,” asked he, as soon as they were by themselves, “tell me what it is?” “An affair of the greatest importance, that demands my immediate presence in Paris. Now, excuse the indiscretion, marquis, but have you any landed property?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithonian

This Ancient Roman Statue Embodies the ‘Perfect’ Man. But Was It Stolen?

Among the many treasures in the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) is a rare copy of the Greek masterpiece Doryphoros, or spear bearer—a statue of a perfectly-proportioned man. It was in the cargo of an ancient shipwreck and was saved from its watery grave in the early 20th century, then sold to an art dealer who sold it to the museum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Maryland State
IFLScience

The 17th Century Was A Truly Terrible Time To Be A Human

The Black Death of the 1300s would have been an undeniably sucky time to live, the year 563 CE was pretty dire, and the first half of the 20th century saw more than its fair share of misery. However, when looking at terrible times to be a human, the dreadfulness...
SCIENCE
Motorious

5 Must See Car Museums In North America

America’s love of the automobile spans many decades, centuries, and generations. Car museums connect the past, present, and future of the automobile. Some of them specialize in specific time periods, while others focus on niche classes. Regardless, there’s a car museum for every enthusiasts, here’s our bucket list recommendations.
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD
Person
Shakespeare
CBS News

Roman Emperor Caligula's coffee table

When stains had to be cleaned from a mosaic that once decorated a lavish pleasure vessel from the first century, they were not remnants from the debauched revelries that the murderous and sex-crazed Roman Emperor Caligula used to hold on the ship. Instead, they were vestiges of modern, everyday life...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Mini-Forest Revolution’ shows how to mimic nature

Mini-Forest Revolution: Using the Miyawaki Method to Rapidly Rebuild the World,” by Hannah Lewis (Chelsea Green) Trees serve us better when they are planted with friends. In “Mini-Forest Revolution,” author Hannah Lewis shows how a forestation method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki is helping groups around the world restore ravaged areas to dense forests that create green zones and help mitigate global warming by absorbing carbon.
ENVIRONMENT
#Book Series
Ilana Quinn

The medieval princess who refused to marry an Emperor

Travel to modern-day Prague, and you will find the charming but quaint Convent of Saint Agnes resting on the right bank of the winding Vltava River. Its red roofs and white walls make it look modern, but its stone exterior harkens back to an earlier time.
ARTnews

Getty Foundation Awards $1.3 M. to Fund Prints and Drawings Initiatives

Click here to read the full article. The Getty Foundation in Los Angeles has awarded 15 grants, totaling nearly $1.3 million, for exhibitions, publications, digital projects, and workshops related to prints and drawings. The awards are part of the foundation’s Paper Project initiative, which was started in 2018 to support the professional development of curators studying the graphic arts. This year’s grantees include the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the Courtauld in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven, Connecticut. International recipients of the awards include the MAC Lima Instituto de Arte...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Gold ring found in Shropshire field declared treasure

A 300-year-old gold ring found in a farmer's field in Shropshire has been declared treasure. The skull-engraved ring, discovered in 2020 in the Alberbury area, was declared treasure at Shrewsbury Coroners Court on Tuesday. Shropshire Museums requested the inquest through The Treasure Act 1996. Finds liaison officer Teresa Gilmore said...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IFLScience

Ancient Athenian Tablet Turns Out To Be 2,000-Year-Old Graduation Yearbook

Sometimes, archeologists come across something that really highlights how far we’ve come as a species. Humans used to bathe in water full of curses and mummify monkeys, for example – both practices we’ve almost entirely given up in recent years. Other times, a discovery shows us just...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

2,000-Year-Old ‘Yearbook’-Like Tablet Celebrates a Group of Ancient Greek Grads

It’s a natural human impulse to want to inscribe our names into the historical record for posterity—and that desire was around long before modern-day graffiti and Instagram. Even the ancient Greeks weren’t immune, and scholars now have an artifact to prove it: a 2,000-year-old stone tablet that bears the names of a group of young Athenian men who had just finished the equivalent of graduate school.
INSTAGRAM
hypebeast.com

Javier Calleja Presents 'This Is Your Lucky Day' at Almine Rech

Housed at the gallery’s Matignon space in Paris. Javier Calleja’s enchanting universe serves as a respite from the hustle-and-bustle of daily life. Well-known for creating big-eyed characters that teeter between childlike innocence and dry humor, the Spanish-artist has showcased his work around the globe and descends on the French capital for his first Parisian solo exhibition.
VISUAL ART

