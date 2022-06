Beneath the steel underbelly of the I-81 overpass in Syracuse, there’s only asphalt and weeds where a neighborhood once hummed with life. Where Upstate University Hospital overlooks the highway is where little Marie Kearse’s parents’ home was, with red shingles and painted green. Where Madison Street cuts through the middle of the hospital’s campus, young Marion Ervin used to sift through his neighbor’s junkyard for books. And another kid, Richard “Rich” Breland, used to wander East Adams Street to East Taylor Street and beyond with his Brownie camera, snapping photos of life in the 15th Ward.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO